Nigeria Customs To Recruit 3,927 Cadets In 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to recruit 3, 927 cadets in 2025 to add to its current staff strength of 16,245 personnel.

CGC Adewale Adeniyi disclosed this while presenting the 2025 Nigeria Customs Service Budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise on Monday in Abuja.

He said they have a revenue target of N6.584 trillion for the year 2025 consisting of N3.853 trillion for Federation, N1.081 billion for non-federation and N1.650 trillion for import VAT.

Represented by the Deputy Comptroller- General in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, DCG BM JIBO, the Customs boss disclosed that the Service proposed a budget expenditure of N1.132 trillion, which would be sourced from the following items:

“4% Free-on-Board (FOB) for 2024-N1.070 trillion, 2% VAT share of NCS- N33.01 billion, Funds for ongoing capital projects-N29.05 billion, totalling N1.132 trillion.”

He said the expected funds will be utilised as follows: “Personnel cost-N247.16 billion -21.82%, overhead cost-N239.97 billion- 21.19% and capital cost-N645.42 billion- 56.99%”

He added that they have earmarked a total of N18.6 billion for travels and transport, N7.40bn for Fuelling of motor vehicles, plants and generators, aircraft, sea boats etc as part of the estimated of the N239.97 billion been provided for day-to-day administrative expenses.

Also, N10.00 bn is for staff loans and advances, N7.60 bn for general maintenance services of buildings, plants and generators, aircrafts, sea boats, motor vehicles, office equipment, etc, across zonal headquarters and area commands nationwide.

“N197.99 billion is an allocation to pay salaries and allowances, N18.19 billion for employer’s contribution under the National Pension Scheme, N9.55 billion is for 5.25% employer’s contribution to National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), N17.67 billion is for payment of Annual Group Life and backlog insurance.”

In his welcome address, chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Leke Abejide expressed shock that the NCS was poorly funded.

He said, “I have gone through your 2024 Budget performance and was flabbergasted, astonished, surprised and lack of word to express the level of poor funding of Nigeria Customs Service, which made the level of your performance on personnel cost to stand at 43.53%, overhead cost at 46.34% and capital project performance at 45.68% despite the service surpassing the target of 2024, which was #5.079 trillion and you eventually generated and accounted for #6.105 trillion representing an increase of #1.026 trillion or 20.21% in 2024.”

Continuing, Abejide notes that “Another shocking revelation is that from January to December in 2024 the 60% of the 1% comprehensive import suspension scheme (CISS), which was part of the revenue source to fund your overhead, personnel cost and capital projects recorded zero revenue to your cover.

“It is in the opinion of this honourable committee that you should tell us what went wrong because the purpose of creating 1% CISS was to take care of service providers back then such as COTECNA, SGS, and GLOBAL SCAN, who were responsible for valuation and the issuance of Risk Assessment Report (RAR) and maintain scanning operations.

“Also payment is equally made to Web Fountaine Limited that provided network and automation to NCS but about 80% of these operations and work schedules have been taken over by Nigeria Customs Service therefore, why are you not getting your share of 60% of the 1% CISS?

“However, this committee is not unaware that CISS is not backed by any law in Nigeria. It is not LFN and even your 7% cost of collection is equally illegal as it is not in LFN.

“The only legal source of income back by the Act of Parliament as signed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria into Law and is Gazetted in LFN is the 4% Free-On Board (FOB), which can be found in section 18(1a) of Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023 (Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 105 Lagos -9th June, 2023 Vol.110).”

