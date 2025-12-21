Nigeria Customs Seizes 20 Diverted Containers Worth N769.5m

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 20 diverted transit containers with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦769,533,666 across the Kano/Jigawa Area Command.

The seizures, carried out between the second and fourth quarters of 2025, followed intelligence-driven enforcement operations aimed at curbing cargo diversion and protecting government revenue.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed the development during a press briefing in Kano over the weekend, emphasizing the serious threat cargo diversion poses to national revenue, security, and Nigeria’s credibility in international trade.

“Cargo diversion is a grave offence that undermines government revenue, compromises national security, and damages Nigeria’s standing in global commerce.

The Nigeria Customs Service will not hesitate to deploy all lawful measures to detect, deter, and punish offenders,” Adeniyi stated.

The seized containers were found to contain vitrified tiles diverted from the Kano Free Trade Zone (DPV: ₦228.6 million), diesel engine oil, polyester materials, used clothing, printed and lace fabrics, medical consumables, and Zamzam bottled water. Some of the items are classified as prohibited imports under the Common External Tariff (CET) regulations.

While one container remains under detention pending legal proceedings, two containers of medical consumables have been forfeited to the Federal Government following a judgment by the Federal High Court, Kano Division, on 10 December 2025.

The Comptroller-General also confirmed the arrest and conviction of Abdulrahman Sani Adam for container diversion. Adam was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment or a ₦3 million fine, a verdict Adeniyi described as a strong deterrent against future violations.

To strengthen transit cargo monitoring, the NCS is deploying electronic container tracking devices nationwide, enabling real-time monitoring, route compliance, and tamper alerts from ports to inland destinations.

Adeniyi reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to trade facilitation, revenue protection, and border security, warning that smugglers and their collaborators will face prosecution, forfeiture, and loss of trading privileges. Importers, agents, and logistics operators are urged to adhere strictly to approved transit procedures and report suspicious activities to the nearest Customs office.