Nigeria Customs, India Strengthen Ties At WCO Policy Commission

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening strategic cooperation with the Indian Customs Administration, as both sides advanced discussions on key customs issues on the margins of the 92nd Session of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Policy Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

Led by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, the Nigerian delegation met with Mr Surjit Bhujbal, a senior member of India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), to evaluate progress made under the Customs Mutual Administrative Agreement (CMAA) signed between both countries on 16 November 2024.

The bilateral engagement focused on enhancing cooperation in customs valuation, transfer pricing, and ongoing conversations around the integration of customs and tax systems — key areas identified in the CMAA.

The meeting also addressed growing concerns over the international trade in substandard pharmaceutical products, with both countries acknowledging recent successful seizures in Nigeria as a direct result of improved intelligence sharing and operational synergy.

According to Adeniyi, “today’s dialogue is a continuation of the strong foundations laid during the signing of the CMAA in November 2024.

We are intensifying efforts to tackle undervaluation, abusive transfer pricing, and to improve system integration between customs and tax authorities. Additionally, our joint actions in curbing the importation of substandard pharmaceuticals yield results and protect public health.”

The CGC further reiterated Nigeria’s interest in expanding cooperation through joint technical missions, training programmes, and shared data mechanisms, which would contribute to more efficient risk management, enhanced revenue assurance, and stronger trade controls.

“This partnership reflects our vision of a smarter, collaborative, and globally connected customs administration,” Adeniyi said.

