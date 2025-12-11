Nigeria Customs Extends AEO Migration Deadline To January 2026

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced an extension of the migration deadline for all beneficiaries of the Fast Track Scheme to the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, moving the cut-off date from 31 December 2025 to 1 January 2026.

Existing Fast Track beneficiaries who have not completed their migration are urged to initiate and finalise their AEO applications via the official portal: aeo.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng.

The extension is intended to give operators sufficient time to meet programme requirements and secure AEO certification without disrupting business operations.

Only companies certified under the AEO Programme will continue to enjoy the facilitation privileges previously offered under the Fast Track Scheme.

The AEO Programme is a globally recognised compliance-based initiative that provides trusted operators with benefits such as expedited cargo release, reduced documentation, lower inspection rates, pre-arrival processing, and improved predictability in cross-border trade.

The move underscores the NCS’s commitment to a smooth, inclusive transition for all stakeholders.

The programme aligns with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards and is supported by Sections 108 to 111 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

To support stakeholders, the NCS will host a comprehensive Stakeholders Engagement Forum on Thursday, 18 December 2025, at the Lagos Continental Hotel from 0900hrs to 1600hrs.

The forum will provide guidance on the migration process, demonstrate application procedures, and address compliance-related concerns, offering participants direct interaction with the AEO implementation teams.

The Service urged all Fast Track beneficiaries to utilise the extension, actively participate in the engagement forum, and complete their transition to the AEO Programme to ensure compliance and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the supply chain.