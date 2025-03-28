Nigeria Customs Cracks Down On Wildlife Trafficking Network

Share

As part of efforts to combat wildlife trafficking across the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confiscated 9,493kg of pangolin scales during special raids conducted in Ogun and Kano States.

Speaking to Journalists on Friday, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir A. Adeniyi, revealed the Service’s recent enforcement successes.

According to him, “These achievements mark a major wildlife seizure by vigilant NCS officers acting on intelligence from the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) on August 8, 2024.

“A total of 7.2 tons of pangolin scales, packed and ready for export, were seized during the Ogun State operation. This is said to be the largest seizure of pangolin scales globally since January 2020.”

Adeniyi noted that intelligence from the WJC identified the owner of the illegal wildlife products as Zheng Chao Hong, also known as Zheng Gao Peng, a high-level Chinese wildlife trafficker.

He revealed that Zheng was not present at the warehouse during the raid, but two of his employees were arrested on the spot and subsequently declared wanted by the NCS.

Furthermore, Adeniyi disclosed that on February 19, 2025, following a joint operation between NCS officers and the WJC team, the notorious trafficker was apprehended in Ikeja and is currently being prosecuted.

The Comptroller General emphasized that Zheng’s arrest sends a strong message to the global community that the Nigeria Customs Service is fully committed to proactive investigations, dismantling wildlife trafficking networks, and apprehending their financiers in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

