Nigeria Customs Bows To OPSN, Suspends 4% FoB Charge

Following the uproar by members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) over the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) four per cent Free-onBoard (FoB) levy, the NCS has suspended the implementation to give room for more consultations with key stakeholders.

The NCS had earlier threatened that it would go ahead with the implementation.

The suspension is sequel to ongoing consultations with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Olawale Edun, and other stakeholders.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who declared the suspension on Tuesday, said it would enable comprehensive stakeholder engagement and consultations regarding the Act’s implementation framework. Adeniyi, in a statement signed by Assistant Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, said:

“The timing of this suspension aligns with the exit of the contract agreement with the Service providers, including Webb Fontaine, which were previously funded through the one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS). This presents an opportunity to review our revenue framework holistically.”

The four per cent Free-on-Board (FoB) value is provided in Section 18 (1)(a) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCSA) 2023. Adeniyi said: “Under the previous funding arrangement repealed by the NCSA 2023, separating the one per cent CISS and seven per cent cost of collection created operational inefficiencies and funding gaps in customs modernisation efforts.

