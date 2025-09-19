Nigeria Cup: IGCNA, Organisers Promise Unforgettable Event At Ikoyi Golf Club

This year’s edition of the annual Nigeria Cup, a tournament established to celebrate the nation’s independence anniversary, will commence tomorrow with pomp and pageantry, as disclosed by Wale Onaolapo, Chairman of the Organising Committee.

During a pre-tournament press briefing held at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Wednesday, Onaolapo promised participants, sponsors, and guests an unforgettable experience, stating that all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the weeklong Nigeria Cup proceeds as planned.

“This year’s tournament promises to be memorable, featuring top-notch golfers from the club competing on the challenging Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Course for glory and recognition,” Onaolapo stated. He also expressed gratitude to the event’s sponsors for their support in making this year’s edition possible, assuring them of a rewarding experience.

Rotimi Obajimi, Chairman of the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), which owns the Nigeria Cup, expressed appreciation for the Organising Committee’s efforts. He noted that, in addition to the Nigeria Cup, IGCNA also contributes to the development of the golf section by funding various projects.

The tournament schedule is as follows: the Children’s tournament will kick off on Saturday, September 20th. On Sunday, September 21st, the event will feature a game titled ‘Golf for Good’ and a Chipping Competition. Monday is dedicated to Caddies, followed by a day for lady golfers on Tuesday.

A special Independence Day event is slated for Wednesday, while over 40 professional golfers will compete in the Professional category on Thursday. Sponsors, guests, and veteran golfers will have their dedicated day on the course on Friday, leading up to the grand finale on Saturday, September 27th.