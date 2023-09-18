Nigeria, Cuba Sign Agriculture Tech Deal

Nigeria and Cuba have signed new agreements on agricultural technology during last week’s G77+China summit in Havana.

New Telegraph reports that Abubakar Kyari, Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister, and Ydael Pérez Brito, his Cuban counterpart, signed the deal.

Kyari wants to improve crop, seed quality, and modern farm methods with Cuba.

He also showed interest in the poultry, livestock, and fish sectors.

Cuba is willing to share its know-how to help Nigeria, this comes after Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President, declared a food crisis emergency.

In response, Nigeria started giving out fertilizers and seeds. they also set up a strategic food store.

The Nigerian presidency says farming gives jobs to about 35% of its population. his government wants to increase this to nearly 70%.

Nigeria has more than 213 million people, making it Africa’s most populous nation. It is also the top oil producer on the continent.

Still, about 40% of its people live in poverty. Security in the country is a rising concern, with many kidnappings and attacks between herdsmen and farmers.

Groups like Oxfam have also said that the economic gaps in Nigeria are getting worse.

Nigeria has rich soil and good climates for farming. Yet, the country relies heavily on oil exports. Oil makes up more than 90% of its export earnings.

The G77+ China group aims to help developing countries. They focus on technology transfer and skill sharing. Cuba has been a G77 member since 1964.

Nigeria joined in 1967, both nations have shared interests in agriculture and healthcare. This new agreement can help diversify Nigeria’s economy. In the past, Cuba has aided other countries in farming.

This includes sugar production in Africa and Asia, this deal could be a win-win for both nations, improving food security and creating jobs.