Nigeria Crush Ghana By 136 Runs At Women’s Invitational T20i

Nigeria Women, yesterday, delivered a ruthless all-round performance to thrash Ghana Women by 136 runs in their Women’s Invitational T20i clash at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos.

The hosts dominated both with the bat and ball to underline their superiority in front of home fans. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Nigeria posted a commanding total of 159 for four in their 20 overs, built on a disciplined and aggressive batting display.

Christabel Chukwuonye anchored the innings with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 43 off 27 balls, combining smart strike rotation with timely boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

She was well supported by Amusa Kehinde, who contributed a steady 36 runs to stabilise the middle order, while captain Lucky Piety provided early momentum with a quick 23 off 17 deliveries.

Nigeria maintained a healthy run rate throughout the innings, finishing strongly to set Ghana a daunting target. In response, Ghana’s batting lineup collapsed under pressure as Nigeria’s bowlers delivered a clinical and disciplined performance.

The visitors never recovered from early setbacks and were eventually bowled out for a paltry 23 runs in 10.4 overs. Peace Usen led the destruction with an impressive spell of three wickets for nine runs, setting the tone for the rout.