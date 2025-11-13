Super Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the final stage of the African play-offs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a thrilling 4–1 victory over Gabon in Rabat on Thursday night.

The semi-final clash, which kept fans on edge until extra time, saw Nigeria overcome a late scare before powering through to an emphatic win.

Akor Adams gave Nigeria an early advantage with a well-taken first-half strike, finishing off a flowing counterattack to put the Super Eagles ahead.

The lead, however, slipped away late in the game when Mario Lemina’s deflected effort brought Gabon level, forcing the contest into extra time.

READ ALSO:

Substitute Chidera Ejuke reignited Nigeria’s charge early in the added period, capitalising on a defensive lapse to restore the lead.

From there, it was the Victor Osimhen show — the Napoli striker atoning for a glaring stoppage-time miss in regulation by netting two superb goals in quick succession to seal the result.

Osimhen’s first came from a powerful near-post finish, while his second, a curling strike from the edge of the box, put the game beyond reach and underlined Nigeria’s dominance in the closing stages.

The 4–1 scoreline reflected the Super Eagles’ superior fitness, depth, and attacking intensity after Gabon’s resistance faltered in extra time.

With the victory, Nigeria moves on to face the winner of the second semi-final between DR Congo and Cameroon in Sunday’s play-off final.

The winner of that fixture will earn a spot in the intercontinental play-offs scheduled for March 2026, where two additional African nations will battle for places at the expanded World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.