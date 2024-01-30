Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire To Face Argentina After 2023 AFCON

Later in March 2024, the Argentina Football Association announced that its National Team will play two international friendlies against Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

At the moment, Nigeria and Ivory Coast are competing to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria and Ivory Coast advanced to the competition’s quarterfinals, with Nigeria defeating Cameroon and the Elephants defeating the reigning champions, Senegal.

Though the AFCON is scheduled to conclude in February, a few nations have already announced plans to continue their playoff careers.