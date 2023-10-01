New Telegraph

October 1, 2023
Nigeria Continued to In- Spire Africa With Creativ- Ity, Diversity at 63. Says Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria has continued to inspire the continent of Africa with creativity and diversity as she celebrates her 63rd Independence Anniversary today..

In a release by his spokesman and former Presidential media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, Bu- hari conveyed his greetings to President Bola Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the occasion of the 63rd independence anniversary of the nation.

He said “On the occasion of the nation’s independence anniversary, I send my warm greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria.

“For 63 years, Nigeria continues to inspire the rest of the continent with the creativity and diversity of its citizens and now, a long span of democratic rule.

I’am very optimistic that democracy as a system of government will continue to gain strength, year after year in our nation. Happy Anniversary,”

