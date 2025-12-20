Nigeria Confirms Safe Release Of 11 Air Force Personnel Detained In Burkina Faso

The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed the safe release of eleven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force who were temporarily detained in Burkina Faso following an emergency aircraft landing.

The confirmation was made in a press release issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, who announced that the officers arrived safely in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, 19 December 2025, aboard a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft.

According to the Minister, the personnel had been held briefly after the aircraft made an emergency landing in Burkina Faso.

READ ALSO:

He explained that sustained diplomatic engagement and peaceful dialogue between the Nigerian government and the authorities in Burkina Faso led to an amicable resolution, resulting in the release of the officers and clearance of the aircraft for onward movement.

On arrival in Accra, the Nigerian Air Force personnel were received by Ghana’s Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahel States, Colonel Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, who represented the President of Ghana.

Officials of the Nigeria High Commission in Accra and senior officers of the Ghana Air Force were also present to welcome the officers, who were hosted by their Ghanaian counterparts.

Ambassador Tuggar disclosed that the personnel are scheduled to depart Accra for Portugal on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

The Minister expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to the Governments of Burkina Faso and Ghana for their cooperation, noting that the outcome reflects the strength of diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation.