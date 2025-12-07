Nigeria Condemns Coup Attempt In Benin Republic

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has strongly condemned the attempted coup in the Republic of Benin, describing it as a dangerous act of destabilisation and a direct assault on democracy, constitutional order and the will of the Beninese people.

The failed coup, led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, unfolded in the early hours of Sunday when a group of mutineers appeared on national television in Cotonou to announce that they had seized power, dissolved the government and suspended the constitution.

The plot collapsed shortly after, as the coupists were unable to penetrate the presidential residence.

The National Guard swiftly intervened, surrounded the TV station and dislodged the mutineers.

Reacting to the development, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, expressed deep concern and reaffirmed Nigeria’s solidarity with the government and people of Benin Republic. Tuggar, speaking through the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, commended the professionalism and bravery of Beninese security forces for defending the country’s constitutional order and ensuring the safety of President Patrice Talon and his family.

He said Nigeria remains committed to democracy, good governance and the rule of law as essential ingredients for peace, development and regional stability, adding that unconstitutional changes of government are unacceptable and pose a serious setback to democratic progress in West Africa.

Tuggar called on ECOWAS member states, the African Union and the international community to condemn the coup attempt and reaffirm their commitment to the AU Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, as well as the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

He assured Benin Republic of Nigeria’s full support and ongoing cooperation in strengthening democracy and promoting peace and prosperity in the region. He also urged all political actors in Benin to remain calm, respect the rule of law and pursue their differences through peaceful and constitutional means.

The coup attempt comes amid rising political tension in the country, following a controversial extension of President Talon’s tenure from five to seven years. Talon was expected to leave office next April after a decade in power.