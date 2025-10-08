Nigeria Committed To Trusted Identity Systems – NIMC DG

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Abisoye Coker Odusote has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging technology for social impact, digital inclusion, and the creation of trusted identity systems that ensure no one is left behind.

She stated this at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level event on social business, Youth and Technology, held in New York.

Coker Odusote represented President Bola Tinubu at the event, co-hosted alongside the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and other global dignitaries.

The high-level engagement, convened by the Global Committee on Social Business for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), brought together world leaders, policy experts, and innovators to discuss how technology and youth-driven innovation can accelerate sustainable development and promote inclusive growth.

According to her, “Innovation and youth empowerment are critical enablers of sustainable development.

“By strengthening digital identity systems, we can build inclusive economies that give everyone equal access to opportunities,” she said.

The session also featured prominent global voices, including Nobel Laureate Tawakkol Karman, who spoke on the need for collective efforts toward global peace and social justice, alongside United Nations delegates and directors advocating for a more inclusive digital future.

The event served as a platform for shaping global conversations around the intersection of social business, technology and youth empowerment in advancing the SDGs.