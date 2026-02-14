Nigeria Committed To Global Fight Against Illicit Drugs, Marwa Assures Us, Other Partners

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to global cooperation in the fight against illicit drugs and transnational organised crime.

Marwa, who stated this in his address at the graduation ceremony of NDLEA officers at the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, USA on Friday, February 13, 2026, called for a reinforced global offensive against transnational organised crime, asserting that the evolving sophistication of criminal networks demands a corresponding surge in law enforcement collaboration.

The NDLEA boss described the ceremony as particularly significant, noting that the course was dedicated to SIU members, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

He paid glowing tributes to the fallen officers, describing them as heroes whose courage, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to justice continue to inspire law enforcement personnel across nations.

Highlighting the course motto, “Different nations, shared duty, one fight,” Marwa said that it aptly reflects the collective resolve of partner nations against transnational organised crime, stressing that criminal networks operate across borders and therefore demand a unified, coordinated, and intelligence-driven global response.