Nigeria Committed To Bilateral Relationship With Cuba – Akpabio

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio yesterday reaffirmed the country’s commitment to its bilateral relationship with Cuba.

Akpabio made this statement during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez Parilla; to the National Assembly, Abuja.

The visit provided an opportunity for both countries to deepen their ties and explore new areas of cooperation. Akpabio while welcoming the Cuban Minister, highlighted the enduring bonds between the two nations forged through shared struggles and commitment to justice and sovereignty.

According to him, Nigeria and Cuba have shared a common vision for a new international order, one that respects the sovereignty of all nations and promotes global peace and security.

The President of the Senate emphasized the significance of Cuba’s role in African liberation movements and the importance of continued solidarity between Nigeria and Cuba.

