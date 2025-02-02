Nigeria Commiserates With Germany Over Ex-President Kholer’s Demise

Share

The Federal Government, yesterday, commiserated with the government and people of Germany over the passing of former President Horst Köhler.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Köhler, who passed away on February 1 at the age of 81, served as German president from 2004 to 2010. NAN also reports that the late former president was known for his efforts to strengthen German-African relations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, in a statement in Abuja, described Kohler’s death as a great loss to the global community. Tuggar, in the statement, issued by the acting Spokesperson of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, commended Köhler‘s legacy of inspiring future generations.

Tuggar said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria expresses its sincere condolences to the government and people of Germany, and especially to family, friends and political associates, following the death of former President Horst Köhler.

“The demise of Köhler is a great loss not only to Germany but the global community, which benefited immensely from his leadership, vision and dedication to international cooperation and development.

“More so, his contributions to strengthening Germany’s relations with Africa, including Nigeria, were particularly noteworthy, as he championed initiatives to promote peace, economic growth, and mutual understanding.

“In this moment of grief, Nigeria stands in solidarity with the people of Germany.” NAN reports that Köhler had, during his presidency, advocated for poverty eradication and globalisation with human face. He also initiated a partnership with Africa to promote dialogue and cooperation between the continent and Europe.

