Nigeria, Colombia Sign MoU To Strengthen Political, Economic Ties

Nigeria and Colombia have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations, marking a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

The MoU was signed on Monday during the Nigeria–Colombia Bilateral Meeting and Business Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, and Colombia’s Deputy Minister of Multilateral Affairs, Mauricio Jaramillo Jassir.

Jassir described the agreement as a step toward “very frequent political dialogue” and noted that it would ease visa approvals for Colombian diplomats visiting Nigeria.

Speaking at the plenary session of the forum, Vice President Kashim Shettima urged Nigeria and Colombia to leverage their abundant potential and transform them into tangible economic gains, driven largely by private-sector collaboration.

“We cannot achieve this unless we compare our differences and similarities, as well as our resources and potential. This is a practical way to propel trade and investment, improve agriculture, foster culture, and exchange ideas that will mutually benefit our countries,” Shettima said.

He emphasized the need to move beyond tariff barriers, highlighting Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to diversify its economy away from crude oil by prioritizing agriculture, minerals, and manufacturing.

“The tariffs that confront our exports in other parts of the world are a reminder of the danger of dependence on a narrow base,” the Vice President noted, adding that Colombia also shares similar ambitions to diversify its economy.

Shettima said Nigeria is investing heavily in agricultural innovation, livestock breeding, machinery development, and chemical-based products like fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides. He stressed that partnerships with Colombia would be crucial in advancing these sectors.

“In agriculture, we share comparative strengths in cocoa, coffee, and tropical fruits. In energy, Nigeria remains a leader in oil and gas, while Colombia has potential in coal and renewable energy. In manufacturing, from textiles to machinery, both nations can collaborate to build capacity, exchange knowledge, and attract investments that secure jobs and prosperity for our peoples,” he said.

The Vice President outlined three key steps to unlocking opportunities between both nations: swiftly adapting to global trade policies, diversifying exports to reduce dependence on single products, and creating a business environment attractive to foreign investors.

He added that pursuing these strategies would enable Nigeria and Colombia to “turn shifting tides into shared prosperity.”