Nigeria Coastal Guard: Oyetola Notifies N’Assembly On Its Executive Bill

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed plans of his Ministry to seek the support of the National Assembly towards the establishment of the Coastal Guard as part of efforts to enhance security along the coastlines of the country.

The Minister made the disclosure when a delegation from the House of Representatives Committee on Marine Safety, Education and Administration led by its Chairman, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit on Monday, in Abuja, saying that setting up a Coastal Guard has become imperative given its place in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“Very soon, we will be coming to you to seek your support on Coastal Guards, which has become of paramount importance. There’s a need for the executive bill to be considered and passed on this subject,” Oyetola stated.

Speaking further, the Minister requested the lawmakers to note that at a recent stakeholders engagement, participants and all constituted Committees at the engagement identified and stressed the need for coastal guards.

Accordingly, he requested the buy-in of the National Assembly through the initiation of a bill or proposition of legislation and subsequent support of the Assembly.

The Minister pointed out that the establishment of coastal guards in the country would enforce maritime laws, generate revenue, create jobs, promote economic well-being, and maritime security, aggregate peace, and serve the purpose of international prestige.

On harnessing the abundant potentials of the marine and blue economy, Oyetola said that stakeholders and industry players had postulated that the Ministry could generate trillions of dollars for the nation, adding that

harnessing the numerous potentials that abound in the sector can only be realised with the right enabling environment and infrastructure.

The coastal guards are critical to realizing these benchmarks within the blue economy, saying that the initiative would translate to a quick turnaround in terms of foreign direct investment, coastal tourism and other deliverables.

“Yes, we have the potential, but we need to ensure we have the enabling environment, the infrastructure so that we can get the result that we want,” the Minister revealed.

Appreciating the politicians for the visit, Oyetola pledged on behalf of the Ministry to cooperate and work harmoniously with the Committee to achieve its desired goal of oversight functions

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Khadija Ibrahim, said that the Committee decided to pay the Minister the visit, so as to identify with him, with an overall objective of establishing a harmonious working relationship between the lawmakers, the Ministry and the Minister towards achieving the ideals of the Ministry as envisaged by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda”

According to her, the 6-point Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly has economic empowerment and diversification as one of its priorities, saying that it tallies with Mr. President’s goal of not taking courtesy calls for granted.

While commending the President for making maritime a veritable alternative source of revenue for the country, Khadija reiterated the support of the Committee, saying: “We will be your Ambassadors as you relate with the entire 369 members of the House of Representatives.”

“Permit me to highlight the modus operandi of our engagement with you, your Ministry and your agencies, as we navigate the maritime space, all rolled around our key parliamentary functions of law-making, representation and oversight as follows: Passage of Bills, Oversight functions, Appropriation and Capacity Building,” she added.