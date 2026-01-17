Nigeria secured a hard-fought bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Egypt after the third-place play-off finished goalless in regular time.

The Super Eagles and the Pharaohs battled for 90 minutes at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, with neither side able to find a breakthrough despite strong attacking intent.

After a tense stalemate, echoing the defensive solidity both teams showed throughout the tournament, the match was decided from the spot.

Nigeria held their nerve to win 4–2 on penalties, clinching third place and continuation of their strong AFCON tradition.

Nigeria’s spot-kick success brought celebrations among players and supporters, as they added another podium finish to their record tally at the continental showpiece.

The Super Eagles have been formidable in this competition, and this result maintained their status as one of Africa’s most consistent teams on the big stage.

For Egypt, the disappointment of missing out on a medal will sting after a competitive outing, but the Pharaohs still showed resilience against a powerful Nigerian side.

Egypt had reached the play-off following a narrow semi-final defeat and were eager to finish the tournament on a high.

Both sides had arrived in Morocco determined to leave with honours.

Nigeria’s journey included a strong run through the earlier rounds, and although they fell short in their semi-final clash, their performance in the third-place match demonstrated tenacity and focus.

Egypt, too, had shown grit throughout the tournament before settling for fourth.

The result ensures that Nigeria will bring home the bronze medal from AFCON 2025, reinforcing their reputation as perennial contenders in African football.