Nigeria, China’s Trade Volume Highest In Africa, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed satisfaction with the continuous increase in the volume of trade between Nigeria and China, saying it is one of the highest in Africa.

Shettima called for constant improvement of relations between the two nations, maintaining that the two countries were friends that have sustained mutual respect and honour for one each other.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja when he received a delegation from China led by Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Mr Zhang Qingwei at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While expressing satisfaction with the volume of trade between Nigeria and China, Shettima said: “Last year in 2023, our trade relations with China got to $22.6 billion, one of the highest in Africa, if not the highest, and that trade relationship is growing by 33 percent every year.

“Mind you, the Nigerian economy is picking up but that did not stop our business relationship with China. So, I want to reassure you that we will support you in whatever way we can. We believe in you, we respect you and we cherish our relationship.”

Shettima stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two countries which have spanned over 50 years for the benefit of both nations.

“Nigeria and China have enjoyed warm bilateral relations for 53 years, dating back to 1971 and this friendship is evident in the numerous high-level visits between the two nations, including the recent visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to China in September 2024. These visits have fostered deeper cooperation and strengthened ties between the two nations,” said Shettima.”

