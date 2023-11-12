Nigeria-china Trade: Trade Imbalance Hurting Nigerians, Say Experts

….China’s Exports To Nigeria Hit $22.3bn, Imports $1.6bn In 2022

PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that in line with the strategic objective of the Chinese leader, Mr. Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Nigeria-China bilateral trade relationship has expanded. Thus, Nigeria is becoming more economically dependent on China with the trade volume massively in favour of China. That has resulted in more factories closed in Nigeria, making the country a dumping ground for cheap and substandard goods

China has over 90% of total trade volume between it and Nigeria

In the first nine months of the year, bilateral trade volume between Nigeria and China hit $17.25 billion. The total trade volume between the two countries in 2022 was $23.9 billion. This indicates that the trade relationship between both countries makes Nigeria, China’s Sub-Saharan Africa biggest trade partner according to the Consul General of China in Lagos, Yan Yuging. Yuging stated, “China is a significant trade partner for Nigeria.

“In the first three quarters of 2023, bilateral trade stood at $17.25 billion with exports to Nigeria being $15.67 billion and imports from Nigeria at $1.58 billion, marking a 22.5 per cent increase in imports from Nigeria compared to the same period last year. “Nigeria has become China’s second- largest trade partner in Africa, and China is Nigeria’s largest global source of imports,” he said. According to Chinese Customs data, China’s exports to Nigeria amounted to $22.3 billion and imports from Nigeria totaling $1.6 billion.

China’s commercial interests in Nigeria

China is the leading contributor to Nigeria’s infrastructure development. More than 20 Chinese companies are participating in the construction of major projects concerning the economy and people’s livelihood in Nigeria, comprising railways, roads, electricity, ICT and oil refineries. According to Yan Yuging, China’s investments in Nigeria are primarily concentrated in the manufacturing sector, with a focus on steel, automobiles, machinery, electronics, and daily necessities.

According to the Consul, investments in the Lekki Free Trade Zone and the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone have exceeded $1 billion. He said, “Chinese companies have a large number of contracted engineering projects in our territory, such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Dangote Refinery, the Lagos Blue Line Light Rail, the Lagos International Airport, and the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, significantly promoting local economic and social development.

“These investments and projects have promoted local economic and social development, making a significant contribution to deepening bilateral economic and trade cooperation,” he added. President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mansur Ahmed, said China’s commercial interest, particularly its cheap, sometimes substandard exports to Nigeria are what killed the country’s hitherto thriving textile industry.

“Our textiles were doing well even when there was poor power supply, problems with rules and regulations. When we opened up our market, every cheap Chinese factory also infiltrated the market. I come from Kano. I also worked in the textile industry for many years. I used to be the Managing Director of Kaduna Textiles, which subsequently died like every other textile company in Nigeria.

The fact remains that it is because of the power and road situation, the level of insecurity and the population. China can produce textiles at the cost of 20 percent of what any company in Nigeria can. This is because they have over 1.2 billion people in their country. If you are producing goods in large quantities, the unit cost would be down.

That is what happens. If, for instance, you are producing a newspaper for N100 per copy and you produce a million copies and sell all the copies in Lagos and recover your cost and make your profit, if you have the capacity of producing another 200 copies, at what price would you sell those to make the additional profit? Even if you sell it for N1, every additional naira is additional profit, because you have already recovered your cost and your profit. That is what the Chinese do.

They would recover their cost in their market and the remaining they would dump here for Nigerians at any price. Apart from the fact that some of our people encourage them to reduce the quality as well.” He said that there is a massive dumping in the markets here in Nigeria. “We have Chinese now in some stores in Kano, because of the policy in place,” he said. The development was responsible for the textile industry collapse, according to him. “There is also raw materials collapse.

If you cannot sell textile, what do people do with cotton? It didn’t just affect the textile industry; it affected the agricultural industry as well,” Ahmed said. To save the situation, particularly the traditional handmade adire, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the Federal Government to ban importation of Chinese adire into the country, to save the local mar- ket of adire fabrics from imminent “bastardisation” by the Chinese.

Obasanjo begged the government to do all her possible best to protect local production of adire from the imported Chinese adire and all other things that could be produced locally in the country. The elder statesman, who made the appeal in his opening speech recently in Abeokuta, the state capital at the ‘Canada Trade Mission ‘24’ pre conference session, lamented that the materials – clothes, for producing Adire that were hitherto sourced in Kano, Kaduna and Ado-Ekiti are not available anymore.

In a similar development, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo III, said that cheap Chinese Adire will kill the age long locally made Adire if nothing was done to stop the importation of the Chinese Adire. “For Adire, that is our pride in Egbaland and now, we have Chinese Adire, which comes in cheaper. Two days ago, the Adire traders and the designers beseeched my palace in large numbers and I asked them to go back and do their homework. Let them tell us where the Chinese Adire came from.

Somebody said that a company in Lagos was producing the Adire. Others said they were smuggled in from Cotonou and I said we would get the Customs to come and raid all the markets and take all the Adire from China and discourage people from buying the cheap and colourful Adire if they were smuggled in. If you look at the material they use, there is not much cotton in it. So, it makes you uncomfortable when you wear it, though it is very colourful.

For the colour, they got that right. So, let us find out where those things are manufactured. If they are manufactured in Nigeria, then they have to employ our people and then, our Adire makers will have to go and improve their designs, so that they can keep on outshining the Chinese Adire. “However, if it’s smuggled into Nigeria, then we can ask the law to deal with them appropriately,” the Monarch said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has expressed its readiness to subsidise production of indigenous Adire fabrics to end the incursion of adulterated Chinese Adire in the Nigerian market. The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, disclosed this when she visited Adire International Markets at Itoku and Asero in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Minister disclosed that the government would create industrial hubs across the country to boost local production and empower market women. Edu also assured the market women of the government’s intention to ensure that the Adire fabric becomes known around the world, adding that there was a need for the government to ban importation of foreign Adire products.

Government threw money at the problem, couldn’t revive the industry

After the collapse of the industry in 90s, the government in 2010 made an attempt to revive the industry, under the auspices of the national policy on Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG), part of the National Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP). The Bank of Industry approved a N10 billion textile fund for the revival of the industry. As a result of this gesture, capacity utilisation was reportedly increased from 29.14 per cent to 50 per cent, with about 8,000 jobs saved, according to the then Minister of Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga.

But the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar, reported two years later that Nigeria was yet to reap the outcome of the NIRP policy because of constraints like insufficient cotton seeds for production, smuggling and counterfeiting, high cost of operations, and the lack of enabling infrastructure. To make the CTG policy more workable, she announced it would undergo a holistic review in order that current realities were taken into account.

As a follow up to that earlier attempt by the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, during the 2019 IMF meeting in Washington, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a fresh N70 billion intervention to save the industry. But, Mr. Mansur Ahmed said that also failed because the policy makers failed to engage the actors on the ground to be able to see how the intervention would be put in place to help achieve the purpose. “Yes, there was a N70 billion textile intervention fund but they only applied it to the textile millers (the producers).

When the textile industry collapsed, agriculture also collapsed as there was no Cotton. They could not produce. So, the textile millers had to import Cotton from outside. Of course, what you give with the right hand, you take back with the left hand. So, it didn’t work.” He further said: “If there is going to be an intervention, look at the entire value chain of that industry. Last month, we brought all of them together to discuss how the cost intervention fared and how the new approach should follow, so that these interventions are going to work.

There is no other way any intervention can work without policy makers’ synergising with the operators before formulating the policy.” Ahmed noted that the industry is very important, saying in the 1980s, there were about 130 textile mills in Nigeria, employing over 32,000 direct employees. “For every one person employed in the textile mill, seven other people get a job either for transportation of the materials, distribution or transforming them into garments. When that industry closed, many of those jobs also closed,” he said.

Unemployment, relocation of industries

Currently, the manufacturing industry operates at about 50 percent of installed capacity and employs about seven million Nigerians. The MAN president believes that “If allowed to go above 70 per cent, we’d generate another couple of millions. It would also generate downstream activities, which would also help employment. “Manufacturing is very key to employment generation and I think this is something that the government is beginning to realise.”

According to him, quite a number of firms have relocated from Nigeria to other countries, including to neighbouring countries like Ghana. He said most of these firms are companies that are not willing to go the long way. Regulations are often very tight sometimes – for instance, when the Customs shut down the borders.”

But the key to the collapse of industry is really these infrastructure services, like power, transportation, etcetera, which push the cost of our products so high that it is difficult for the consumer. Our income level as Nigerians has also not grown. The average income of Nigerians has not improved. With low income comes low demand; with high cost, we are in trouble,” he said.

Shandong Ruyi Group $2bn to manufacture textiles in Nigeria

About five years after China’s largest textile manufacturer, Shandong Ruyi Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2018 with the Nigerian government to invest $2 billion into the country’s Cotton, textile and garment sector, it has not made any investment but their products worth billions of dollars make their way into the Nigerian market yearly, either through smuggling or legitimate importation.

Then Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, said the agreement would involve Cotton growing to ginning, spinning, textile manufacture and garment production in the Katsina, Kano, Abia and Lagos states. Okechukwu said, “Their investments will comprise aggregation and off take of Cotton from farmers for ginning, spinning and weaving and manufacturing, at least, 300 million metres of African print, which will meet 20 percent of West Africa’s demand.

“Others are producing Cotton and denim garments for export and local consumption by the Ruyi Group in Abia, Lagos and Kano states,” Enelamah said. He added that in China, President Xi Jinping had promised to open China’s mar- ket for agricultural products from Nigeria, based on trade negotiating engagements. Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co is a Chinese textiles and clothing company. Founded in 1972 in Jining, China, it is a subsidiary of Jining Ruyi Investment Co. As of 2017, Ruyi Group was the largest textile manufacturer in China.

Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

The Chinese leader, Mr. Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – the global infrastructure drive, has cemented China’s place as a major international player and has been the policy driver of China’s activities outside China since its launch a decade ago. It was unveiled by China’s President Xi Jinping during his visit to South Asia in 2013. “Belt” refers to overland routes connecting China to Europe through Central Asia, as well as to South Asia and South -East Asia; while “Road” denotes a maritime network linking China to major ports through Asia to Africa and Europe.

Beijing touted this as an economic win- win – it told other countries these investments would stimulate development, while at home it sold the BRI as a way to help Chinese companies boost the economy and burnish the country’s reputation. “It’s about Chinese state-owned enterprises going abroad to help facilitate the flow of resources that China needs,” Jacob Gunter, a senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, told CNN. “It’s also about expanding and developing export markets as alternatives to the liberal developed world.”

However, recognising the opportunities in China’s global infrastructure drive, Nigeria joined the BRI in 2018 at a summit in Beijing. Since then, Africa’s biggest economy has borrowed billions of dollars from China to finance infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, and power plants. This is as China has indicated its readiness to refinance and complete the Abuja-Kano, and Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railway projects following a request by President Bola Tinubu.

“China had agreed to provide 85 percent financing for the construction of the Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railway projects, while Nigeria which had the duty of paying the balance 15 per cent, paid its part of the funding from the inception of the project through appropriations,” Stanley Nkwocha, senior special assistant to the president on media and communication, said in a statement. “The crucial infrastructure also termed a legacy project has the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation as the contractor named to execute the project,” he said.

Nigeria has had its fair share of many infrastructural projects over the years as the government is rapidly engaging the Chinese. Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed completed projects and ongoing ones in Nigeria including the Nigerian Communication Satellite project, Nigeria National Public Security Communication System project, Nigeria railway modernisation project (Idu Kaduna section), Nigeria railway modernisation project (Lagos-Ibadan Section), Nigeria Abuja Light rail project; and Nigeria ICT infrastructure backbone project.

Other projects include four airport terminals expansion project, Nigerian Zungeru Hydroelectric project, Nigerian rehabilitation and upgrading of the Abuja-Keffi- Makurdi road project, Nigeria ‘Greater Abuja Water Supply’ project, Nigeria National ICT infrastructure backbone phase II project, E-border installation for Nigeria immigration service, Lafia road bypass and dualisation of Enugu-Markurdi Road and Nigeria Supply of Rolling Stocks and Depot Equipment Project.

China and Nigeria: Loans or economic colonialism?

President John Adams, an American Founding Father, made a strong assertion in 1826, “There are two ways to conquer and enslave a nation- One is by the sword and the other is by debt”. Nearly two centuries later, there are rumours that China may take over ZESCO, Zambia’s electricity utility company, after taking ownership of Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port earlier in the year as both countries face a debt crisis.

This “China takeover” has raised skepticism on China-Nigeria economic relations, particularly the rising indebtedness to the Chinese. Since 2000, Nigeria’s debt to China increased from $3.93 billion as of June 30, 2022, to $4.73 billion as of June 30, 2023, showing an increase of $800 million in one year. It is an increase of 20.36 per cent from the second quarter of 2022 to Q2 2023, according to an analysis of the external debt stock data from the Debt Management Office.

In addition, the low interest rate reduces the interest cost to the government while the long tenor enables the repayment of the principal sum of the loans over many years. In a document titled ‘Status of Chinese loans as at September 30, 2021’, the DMO disclosed that 15 projects were funded by the loans acquired from China. These projects range from water supply, power generation, railways, airport terminals, and communication to agricultural processing.

Although most of this borrowing is done through China’s Export-Import (Exim) Bank, which offers concessionary loans at low-interest rates and with long maturity periods, Nigeria’s debt servicing capacity is already significantly compromised. Currently, 70 of every N100 generated by the government is gulped by debt servicing, with interest payments exceeding capital spending since 2014. However, Your Nigerian Economist reckons that the unsustainability of servicing Chinese debt (and debt in general) is not the only serious concern- their strict terms, style of borrowing, and lack of transparency should be pondered on.

Unlike Western creditors and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), the Chinese are typically unwilling to negotiate friendlier terms during critical situations. China does not offer debt-relief except in special cases (non-interest loans maturing at the end of the year). In the case of Sri Lanka’s Hambantota, negotiations were centred on which Chinese company will have a stake in the port rather than easing the terms of the debt. This is after the initial loan of $307 million, offered at a rate between 1-2 per cent, was renegotiated to a whopping 6.3 percent when the Sri Lankans were hard- pressed for more funding.

The strings tied to the funds provided, and the ripple effect, is particularly worrisome. The typical requirement for loans is that a Chinese company undertakes the project alongside employing Chinese workers, generating tons of revenue. For instance, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) built the new terminal of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, as well as the train stations in Abuja and Kaduna as part of the loan agreement.

Aside from smoothing the way for Chinese companies to gain access to resources, the Chinese government usually selects the local company (rather than award the contract through an open bidding process) which implies that pricing and other terms are not competitive. Data from the China-Africa Research Initiative has led to startling revelations. Third only to Algeria and Angola, Chinese companies generate their highest revenue from Nigeria. Between 2000 and 2016, these companies have earned $34.2 billion from implementing projects in Nigeria, some of which are tied to loan agreements. On employment, about 64,500 Chinese workers are employed locally.

Illegal mining activities

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had some time ago arrested 13 Chinese nationals for illegal mining activities in Ilorin, Kwara State. The suspects, comprising a female and 12 males, were arrested on Wednesday 12 July, at the Government Reserved Area, G.R.A Ilorin, according to the statement. Prior to their arrest, discrete investigations on the activities of illegal mining operators in Kwara State revealed that the operators have different illegal mining sites in almost all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to be workers of Chinese Company known as W. Mining Global Service Limited situated at Olayinka in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. It was gathered that the company was using the illegally mined granite to produce marble for sale locally in Nigeria. Findings also revealed that some of the suspects working in the said company were without a ‘work permit’ but only entered Nigeria with visitor’s visa.

Despite this, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on China-Nigeria relations, Hon. Jaafar Yakubu, said that Chinese companies are not involved in illegal mining activities in Nigeria. In an interview with newsmen in Abuja, the lawmaker, who represents Bali/Gassol federal constituency of Taraba State, said contrary to media reports in some quarters, Chinese companies obey all laws governing mining activities in Nigeria and are instrumental to the growth of the industry through the provision of capital, equipment and technology needed by the sector.

According to the legislator, no company can partake in illegal mining without the cooperation of locals in host communities, who aid and abet the criminal enterprise. “Our findings indicate that many people misunderstand the workings of the mining industry in Nigeria. Generally, speaking, mining owners are local Nigerians, and the Chinese mainly brought equipment, technology, funds and cooperation with the local miners.

So, many Nigerians think Chinese companies are into illegal mining because they live within the construction sites,” he said. “We have hundreds of Chinese firms doing legal and legitimate mining in Nigeria. My committee will embark on a thorough investigation to unravel the illegal miners in Nigeria”, he said. According to the Senate Committee on Finance, Nigeria could earn about $3 billion annually from solid minerals. And as we know over 100,000 Nigerians are currently employed in the mining sector by these Chinese companies.