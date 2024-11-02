Nigeria-China tourism seminar holds November 19

Share

Youth Tourism Development Organisation (YTDONigeria) has announced its tourism seminar scheduled to hold on November 19. The one-day gathering for all stakeholders in the Nigerian tourism sector is in collaboration with the Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research in Nigeria.

Set for China Cultural Centre Nigeria, Abuja (CCCN), the theme of the tourism seminar is; Showcasing Nigeria-China Tourism, Hospitality and Cultural Potential and Services for Development through China-Nigeria Cooperation.

Speaking on the event, the president of YTDONigeria, Comrade Emmanuel Okon, stated, ‘‘it is a commercial activity sector that creates demand and growth for other sectors, contributes to economic activities, generates employments, revenues and play a great role in human, infrastructural and environmental developments;

‘‘The sector promotes cultural and educational exchanges, encourages societal progress, helps expose the beauty of arts, history and culture; enhances inter-relationship between the tourists and people of the host destinations through communications, supply of products and services; and Facilitates recreational and leisure experiences through tangible and intangible historical and cultural potentials, accommodation, foods, drinks and transportation.’’

He further noted, ‘‘the seminar is focused on working with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to avail the private tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria the opportunities provided in the China-Nigeria Bilateral Relationship, Forum for China and Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to;

‘‘Enhance the development and promotion of both countries’ tourism and hospitality potential and services through events; Organise capacity building training in Nigeria and in China for the sector’s private practitioners in Nigeria; Attract Chinese government and private agencies and individual investors to invest in rehabilitation of the existing and abandoned as well as development, equipping, maintenance and operation of new breath-taking and scintillating natural and man-made tourism sites and hospitality facilities abound in Nigeria;

‘‘Encourage individual and groups from China to visit Nigeria vis-a-vis from Nigeria to visit China for tourism and hospitality purposes.’’

Okon also disclosed that other than stakeholders within the sector value chain, other participants expected at the event include; China Ambassador to Nigeria and his team; Heads of other Diplomatic Missions in Nigeria; Ministers and Commissioners of related Federal and States’ Ministries; Chairmen of Tourism and Culture Committees at the Senate and House of Representatives at the National Assembly; Directors General of related government agencies and private organisations; and students from primary, secondary and university.

Some of the headline speakers are; Prof. Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, who as the keynote speaker will deliver a paper on; China-Nigeria Cooperation: Opportunities for Tourism, Hospitality and Cultural Potential and Services Development while the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism, will speak on; The Roles of Legislation and Laws for a Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality Sector.

Okon will deliver a paper on; The Roles of Youths in Tourism, Hospitality and Cultural potential and Destinations Promotion. While an expert from China Ministry of Culture and Tourism is expected to speak on; Strategies employed for the Sustainable Tourism, Hospitality and Culture Sector in China.

