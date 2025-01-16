Nigeria, China To Deepen Economic Co-Operation, Trade Devt

Share

The Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, has visited China to bolster ChinaNigeria trade relations in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tegbe with the Nigerian delegation were at the headquarters of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of the People’s Republic of China where they were received by the NDRC Deputy Chairman, Mr. Zhao Chenxin, and other top officials, as well as the Nigerian diplomatic community and the Chinese Business Community.

He is expected to cement strategic agreements with China for national growth and in vital sectors of the economy such as manufacturing. Other areas include technology, to foster innovation and advancement, and the support initiative of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The visit underscores Federal Government’s commitment to establishing strong bilateral relations and supporting Nigeria’s economic diversification plans, infrastructure development, technology transfer, and job creation to foster mutually beneficial collaboration between the two nations.

Through this initiative, Nigeria can leverage its resources and human capital to develop key industries, bolster infrastructure, and enhance youth capacity through skills acquisition programmes.

During the trip, Tegbe and his team visited the CCECC head office and also paid a visit on the Governor of Central Development Bank, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the China Export, Import Bank, as well as the China Development Bank. They also met with Power China Representatives.

