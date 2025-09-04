Nigeria, China Strengthen Ties On Marine, Blue Economy Dev’t

In a bid to deepen cooperation in the marine and blue economy sector, Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday received Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Welcoming the envoy, Oyetola lauded the long-standing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China, describing it as mutually beneficial and pivotal to economic growth. He highlighted Nigeria’s 853-kilometre coastline, over 10,000 kilometres of inland waterways, and abundant marine biodiversity, stressing that the country is strategically positioned to become a hub for maritime trade, logistics, and investment in Africa.

Oyetola outlined Nigeria’s potential across shipping, port operations, fisheries, renewable ocean energy, marine tourism, and coastal infrastructure, noting that a well-managed marine and blue economy could generate wealth, jobs, and sustainable development. He also called for collaboration with China to tackle illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Ambassador Yu Dunhai emphasized that his visit builds on the strong partnership forged during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to China a year ago. He highlighted the Lekki Deep Seaport, constructed by China Harbour Engineering Company, as a key example of Sino-Nigerian collaboration, capable of handling ultra-large container vessels, easing congestion, creating jobs, and generating billions in revenue.

Yu also revealed ongoing discussions for the export of Nigerian aquaculture products to China, noting that zero tariffs have been approved for such exports, opening new markets and strengthening food trade ties.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation, with Oyetola expressing optimism that strategic partnerships with China will unlock Nigeria’s marine and blue economy potential for sustainable growth and economic prosperity.