Nigeria, China Discuss Defence Technology Transfer, Cooperation

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has met with Air Chief Marshal Xu Xueqiang, Minister of the Department of Equipment and Development of the People’s Republic of China, to discuss deeper bilateral cooperation in defence.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, centred on advancing practical collaboration in defence technology transfer, strengthening indigenous military production in Nigeria, and fostering wider defence-industrial partnerships.

A statement by Mati Ali, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Defence, said both delegations explored concrete avenues to strengthen ties between Nigerian and Chinese defence manufacturers.

They also discussed building technical and institutional capacity within Nigeria’s defence sector, enhancing interoperability through cooperative training, exchange programmes and joint projects, as well as identifying areas for sustainable technology transfer in line with Nigerian law and international obligations.

The talks reaffirmed Nigeria’s interest in practical, transparent, and mutually beneficial arrangements aimed at strengthening national defence capability while supporting economic and technological development.

Both sides agreed to mandate relevant agencies to follow up on technical studies and proposals with a view to developing concrete programmes and, where necessary, formal agreements.

The 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum brings together defence and security officials, military leaders, and experts from across the world to deliberate on global and regional security challenges. Nigeria’s participation, according to the Ministry, underscores its commitment to active engagement in international defence diplomacy and capacity building.