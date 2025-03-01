Nigeria-China collaborate on transformation of sugar sector

Share

The Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe has stated that his office is embarking on significant transformation of the Nigerian sugar sector. Tegbe stated this when he hosted a delegation of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) led by the Executive Secre- tary, Mr Kamar Bakrin. The working visit fo- cused on fostering collab- oration between the two organisations just as it also aims at exploring opportunities for partnerships to transform the Nigerian Sugar sector through Ni- geria-China Collaboration.

While receiving the dele- gation, the DG NCSP noted the huge potentials of the Nigerian sugar sector just as he lauded the commitment of the management of the NSDC led by Mr Bakrin. He added that the goal of the collaboration is to leverage Chinese technology and expertise to boost Nigeria’s sugar production, meeting both local demand and the requirements of the target global market. China, a significant play- er in the global sugar market, currently imports an estimated 5 million metric tonnes of sugar annually, valued at $10 billion in addition to its domestic production of 10.5 million metric tonnes. The local sugar market, valued at $2 billion annually, is projected to benefit from a transformed sugar sector. In addition, the country could potentially acquire a substantial share of the global market, where sug- ar imports by China are currently valued at $10billion.

