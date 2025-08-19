Nigeria, China Celebrate Culture, Tourism Festival

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, recently celebrated the 2025 China–Nigeria Culture and Tourism Festival in Abuja

On Saturday August 16, 2025, the People’s Republic of China and the Federal Republic of Nigeria jointly rolled out the drums to celebrate the 2025 China–Nigeria Culture and Tourism Festival. The event which tok place in Abuja was organised by the China Cultural Center in collaboration with the African Fashion Festival Vogue and the Chinese Tourism Promoters Initiative.

The celebration featured music, dance, fashion, art exhibitions, and culinary displays, it was a colourful ceremony that showcased the best of the cultural heritage of both countries. The festival also featured beautiful displays of Chinese embroidery, porcelain, and dance performances alongside Nigerian beadwork, woodcarvings abd fashion parade. Indeed, the music and traditional dances from both countries, symbolised their shared values of creativity, diversity and inclusiveness in the global community.

Messages

In his welcome remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai, represented by his deputy, Zhou Hongyou, highlighted the deep historical roots that unite the two countries. China and Nigeria, Dunhai said, are both ancient civilisations with profound historical and cultural heritage.

According to the Chinese envoy, the cultural and tourism exchanges between the two friendly nations have grown rapidly, with more Nigerians visiting China and vice versa in recent years, “As Chinese President Xi Jinping said, exchanges and mutual learning make civilizations richer and more colorful. That is exactly what today’s festival is all about.

“From the Great Wall to the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, from Mount Tai to Zuma Rock, our world-class cultural and natural landmarks have become vital bridges connecting our peoples and deepening our friendship,” he said. Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, described the festival as not just an entertainment, but a platform for diplomacy and rejuvenaton of the economic cooperation between the two countries.

“For over half a century, China and Nigeria have shared deep and mutually beneficial relations in culture, trade, technology, and education. “Today’s festival deepens that bond, allowing our people to experience one another’s traditions, cuisines, music, fashion, and artistic expressions “We believe cultural exchange is not merely about entertainment; it is about building bridges of understanding, fostering respect, and creating opportunities for economic prosperity,” he said, Muhammad stressed that the creative economy and tourism sector hold vast potentials for both China and Nigeria, adding that these endowments will have to be exploited to the fullest for mutual benefits.

Also speaking, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, represented by Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, emphasized that cultural exchange remains a unifying force. “The Nigeria-China Culture and Tourism Festival offers a unique opportunity to appreciate one another’s values, traditions, and creativity. “Our histories, languages, and heritage may differ, but cultural exchange binds people together, fosters mutual respect, and enriches our societies,” he said.

Tuggar noted that Nigeria’s cultural landscape, from the Argungu International Fishing Festival to the Ofala Festival, stands among Africa’s richest, just as China’s millennia-old traditions continue to inspire the world. The festival had in attendance, diplomats from Cuba, Tunisia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Digital museum

In the meantime, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has launched the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) Digital Museum, a first-of-its-kind innovation that reimagines how Nigeria engages with its rich cultural heritage.

This landmark achievement of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments ( NCMM), an agency under the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy marks a new era in cultural preservation, promotion, and accessibility, positioning Nigeria as a leader in digital heritage management. At the official launch, Musawa stated that the digital museum was the first to display real-life Nigerian Antiquities.

“Today, we stand at the threshold of a new era for Nigeria’s cultural heritage. This event is not merely a celebration of technological achievement; it is a testament to our nation’s enduring commitment to preserving, promoting, and sharing the richness of our history and creativity with the world. This innovative project ensures that our stories, traditions, and creative expressions are preserved not only for today, but for generations yet unborn,” she said.

Cultural preservation

Musawa also enumerated the ministry’s challenges in the preservation of museums and monuments in the country. She said that over the decades, these institutions have evolved, curating invaluable artefacts, conserving traditions, and educating generations about Nigeria’s diverse past.

“However, these custodian institutions have faced significant challenges over their years of existence, including inadequate funding, infrastructure gaps, insecurity, and more, but just like our great nation and its culture, they have stood the test of time,”Musawa said. The NCMM Digital Museum, Musawa said, is a comprehensive national effort to create a unified, interactive digital repository of Nigeria’s diverse heritage, spanning centuries, cultures, and communities.

“This innovative platform offers interactive exhibitions, multimedia storytelling, and virtual tours, enabling users to explore Nigeria’s cultural treasures from anywhere in the world. “We invite every Nigerian and our friends from around the world to explore, engage, and celebrate our cultural legacy,” the Minister added. According to Musawa, the NCMM Digital Museum is set to contribute to a global dialogue on the future of museums and the preservation of world heritage, joining esteemed companies like the Louvre, Smithsonian Institution, and British Museum.