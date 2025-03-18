Nigeria, China Building Cultural Bridges

Share

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy recently held strategic discussions with the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria on new cultural partnership, INSIDE ABUJA reports

Nigeria and China are set to collaborate on a groundbreaking partnership to boost the tourism and creative sectors. The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, HE Yu Dunhai, met with the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja recently, to discuss the exciting opportunities for collaboration.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy highlighted numerous areas of untapped opportunities which will be of economic benefit to both countries.

These included partnerships on training and capacity building, as well as offline and online training programs to enhance tourism promotion.

“China would like to explore opportunities for cultural exchange, allowing Nigerian artists to tap into the Chinese market, where there is a growing demand for Nigerian music.

“We are committed to strengthening ties between our two nations in various areas of interest. I believe that this partnership will unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and cultural exchange, and I look forward to working together to make it a success,” the ambassador said.

The discourse also focused on collaboration on information technology development, including animation, incubation programmes for young creatives, and streamlined visa processes for stakeholders in tourism and the creative sectors.

Bilateral ties

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa welcomed the partnership proposal, assuring China of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties and economic growth.

“I am delighted to welcome China’s interest in partnering with Nigeria to develop our tourism and creative sectors. This partnership will not only boost our economy but also foster cultural exchange and understanding between our nations.

“The ministry will prioritize infrastructural development and will sustain its policy drive towards revamping tourism sites in the country such as Yankari Game Reserve, Obudu Ranch Resorts, Tinapa, Evin-Ijesha Water Fountain, amongst others, taking a cue from beautiful and scenic tourist sites in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Mexico and other parts of the world, most of which can be replicated in Nigeria.”

With the creative sector contributing four percent (4%) to Nigeria’s economy and a target of $100 billion in investment, this partnership is expected to yield significant benefits for both nations.

Untapped potentials

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to unlock and monetize the vast, untapped potential of the tangible and intangible assets, driving economic transformation and growth in the cultural and creative sectors.

At the ceremony which took place at the Bank of Industry House, the Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang said that the Memorandum of Understanding between MOFI and the ministry will awaken the nation’s creativity and heritage and activate its dormant cultural assets.

New era

“These assets will be catalogued, valued, and securitized to generate new income streams for the government and create investment opportunities for Nigerian citizens.

“Today, we stand on the threshold of a new era in Nigeria, where the nation’s rich cultural wealth, previously admired yet undervalued, steps into the spotlight as a significant driver of economic transformation.

“For far too long, we have walked past our nation’s artistic treasures without recognizing their true economic value. These cultural assets are not just decorations; they are economic opportunities waiting to be valued and optimized.

Consider the profound impact: a single Enwonwu painting, ‘Tutu,’ sold for £1.2 million at a London auction in 2018, while our own National collection remains largely uncatalogued and unvalued.

This collaboration will also create a platform to turn these pieces into an economic power. “This Memorandum of Understanding between MOFI and FMACCE isn’t just a partnership; it’s a clarion call to awaken the sleeping giants of our nation’s creativity and heritage.

We are here to unlock the vast, untapped potential of the Federal Government’s tangible and intangible assets— which include our arts, paintings, heritage sites, festivals, tourism brands, copyrights, digital content, traditional knowledge, and turn them into engines of prosperity”.

In her response, the Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa thanked MOFI for the partnership, adding that the project aligns with the strategies of the ministry.

Untapped wealth

“The real untapped wealth and the future of Nigeria lies within its cultural heritage. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mandated us to leave a long lasting legacy that will not only outlive his administration but a sustainable industry for the future generation.

“With this mandate given to us by Mr President to think outside the box, we are very lucky to partner with that arm of government that shares the same vision and hunger for innovation, so in working with you to put up this fantastic structure for the creative and cultural industry, it helps us open up that potential, and we are committed to seeing that creatives and the Nigerian government will start making commensurate income for the worth of their talents, tangible and intangible assets”.

The initiative has four key objectives: to generate new income streams for the government, create investment opportunities for Nigerian citizens, enhance the preservation of cultural heritage by linking it to economic value, and position Nigeria as a pioneer in cultural asset securitization in Africa.

