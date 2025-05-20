Nigeria, China Bilateral Ties Enters Higher Gear

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria recently reconvened a highlevel inter-ministerial follow-up meeting to accelerate implementation of agreements signed at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing, ONWUKA NZESHI reports

In a bid to fast-track the implementation of the strategic bilateral agreements with the People’s Republic of China, the Federal Government of Nigeria, last week convened a highlevel inter-ministerial meeting in Abuja.

The session, jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NigeriaChina Strategic Partnership (NCSP), focused on reviewing progress and resolving challenges related to outcomes from the 2024 FOCAC Summit and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s historic state visit to China.

The session was also geared towards ensuring the swift execution of commitments aimed at fostering inclusive economic development of both countries.

Focac discussion

The centre piece of the discussions was Nigeria’s desire to secure a significant portion of China’s $51 billion pledge for green infrastructure development across Africa, with the country targeting at least $10 billion to bolster priority sectors such as agriculture, the digital economy, and critical infrastructure.

The meeting brought together representatives from key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) integral to Nigeria-China bilateral cooperation.

The participants provided detailed situation reports and proposed strategies to enhance collaboration, ensuring that signed agreements translate into tangible outcomes.

Director of Regions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa who chaired the meeting, reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to leveraging on the partnership to drive economic growth.

Olisa emphasised the urgency of converting Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) into actionable projects that could deliver measurable benefits to citizens.

Specifically, Nigeria is targeting at least $10 billion to bolster priority sectors such as agriculture, the digital economy, and critical infrastructure in the country In his remarks, DirectorGeneral of the NCSP, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, said the agency is playing a crucial role in coordinating these efforts and urged the MDAs to adopt a proactive approach as the partnership offers Nigeria a unique opportunity to unlock investments that will drive job creation, economic diversification, and long-term prosperity.

The meeting resolved to harmonise legal frameworks to facilitate project execution, align project roadmaps with national development goals, optimise budgets for efficiency, and establish technical committees to fast-track implementation.

A follow-up review session is scheduled in the coming weeks to monitor progress on agreed action items, with MDAs continuing working meetings to resolve outstanding challenges.

At the 2024 FOCAC summit, both nations elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They signed over ten cooperation documents, covering a wide range of sectors including nuclear energy, human resource development, and media exchange and cooperation.

Additionally, they committed to high-quality collaboration on the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.

Chinese electric cars

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Yu Dunhai, has unveiled plans by some Chibese automobile furns to establish electric vehicle (EV) factories in Nigeria, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration between both countries Ambassador Dunhai made this known during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, over the weekend in Abuja.

Dunhai described Nigeria as a great nation with abundant natural resources and reiterated China’s strategic interest in strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the area of mineral development and industrialization.

He recalled the recent meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Xi Jinping during Tinubu’s state visit to China, stressing that both leaders agreed to elevate ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, creating new opportunities for cooperation in mining and manufacturing.

“Chinese firms are already active in Nigeria’s mining value chain, from exploration to processing. We now aim to broaden this cooperation, particularly in line with President Tinubu’s economic diversification agenda through the solid minerals sector,” he said.

The Ambassador affirmed China’s commitment to lawful and sustainable operations, stressing that the Chinese government maintains a zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining.

He stated that the embassy continually urges Chinese firms in Nigeria to comply with regulations, adopt best practices, and uphold corporate social responsibility.

Ambassador Dunhai applauded Nigeria’s local value-addition initiative and affirmed that industrialization in Africa remains a top priority for China He confirmed that discussions are ongoing to set up electric vehicle plants and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria.

Solid mineral exploitation

Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Mineral, Dr. Dele Alake applauded the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and commended law-abiding Chinese firms for their interest in the business environment in Nigeria.

However, he expressed concern over sone errant operators, citing a recent viral video involving a Chinese national allegedly offering bribes to local security agents.

“While we appreciate the contribution of many Chinese companies operating within the law, we cannot ignore the damage caused by illegal actors. We count on your support to ensure such individuals are held accountable,” Alake said.

He emphasized the achievements of the Mining Marshals recently deployed to combat illegal mining, noting that it has improved compliance and increased investor confidence across the sector.

Alake reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to local value addition in mineral development. “The era of exporting raw minerals is over. With our abundant lithium reserves, we want to see electric vehicles and batteries manufactured here in Nigeria.

We are open to serious investors who share our vision of in country processing and industrialization,” he said. The minister urged the Ambassador to rally Chinese investors toward full-cycle operations from extraction to processing and manufacturing within Nigeria.

He highlighted the nation’s vast market and its push to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy alternatives.

In support, Ambassador Dunhai applauded Nigeria’s local value-addition initiative and affirmed that industrialization in Africa remains a top priority for President Xi Jinping.

He confirmed that discussions are ongoing to set up electric vehicle plants and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria.

