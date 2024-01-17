Nigeria, China and Umahi’s life jail proposal for bad contractors

Many people in Nigeria, particularly in the South East geopolitical zone, described the appointment of Chief David Umahi as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu as the best and most fitting. They likened it to inserting a round peg in a round hole. This is, perhaps, because of his sterling performance in office while he served as the governor of Ebonyi State. Available records show that the ex-governor, who is a civil engineer by training, performed very well especially in the area of road and bridge infrastructure development. Of all the governors in Nigeria who held sway from 2015 to 2023, Umahi stood and still stands out because of the quality of his projects. But did you expect less from a well-trained civil engineer who had garnered practical experience building such infrastructure in different parts of the country as a contractor before joining party politics? Before his entry into the country’s political arena, he was the Chief Executive Officer of an engineering firm and had reportedly co-chaired one earlier. As a politician, Umahi was first appointed the Acting Chairman of the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007. From 2009 to 2011, he served as the state chairman of the party. He later became the Deputy Governor of the state in 2011. He contested that year’s election on a joint ticket with Chief Martin Elechi who was the governor of the state at the time. Against all odds, Umahi won the 2015 governorship election. He was reportedly not the preferred choice of his boss, Elechi, who was said to have wanted the then Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu. To justify that hard-earned mandate of his people and, perhaps, to also prove his detractors wrong, Umahi went to work, building some of the best roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the state. He also paid attention to the aesthetics of the state and particularly gave the state capital, Abakaliki, a new look. Beyond infrastructure, he also executed a number of empowerment programs targeted at lifting his people from poverty and energising the state’s youth population into productive ventures. Umahi arguably dwarfed all the governors in the country during his time with high quality cement works; delivering solid projects in record time. That, perhaps, informed the commendations the President received when he appointed Umahi into his current position. After serving as governor, the civil engineer served briefly as senator. He represented Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone from June 13, 2023 to August of the same year before his appointment as minister. He had won the position at last year’s General Elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The leadership of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) testified to Umahi’s stellar performance as governor when they paid him a courtesy call in his office in Abuja recently. They also passed a vote of confidence in him according to a statement issued by the minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji. President of the group, Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari Wudil, said that the aim of the courtesy visit was to seek areas of collaboration with one of their own and described Umahi’s selection as Works Minister as the best so far. “Since after your assumption of office, we have been monitoring your progress, and I must tell you we are not surprised. What you did as Governor in Ebonyi State was amazing,” Wudil was quoted as saying. Responding, the minister thanked the engineers for their commendations and expression of confidence in him, promising to continue doing his best for the good of the country. But he didn’t stop there. He was, however, quick to suggest in a very subtle way that prison sentences would be good for contractors who execute bad jobs in the country, whether foreigners or locals. “I went to China and I saw their roads. There was no evidence of any maintenance in nearly 30 years. And I asked them what is the reason, and they said that if you build a road in China and within your lifetime, the road fails, they will come for a test and if there is any evidence of compromise, the person responsible goes to prison for life,” Umahi’s CPS quoted him as saying. The minister obviously could not understand why contractors would do bad jobs after they’ve been paid for their services with the taxpayers’ money; hence, the story of how such contractors were being handled in China. But will the Nigerian government copy China’s example and implement it here? Can the relevant authorities begin to look into matters of our infrastructure development to ensure that contractors take responsibility for their bad actions? Can there ever be punishment for those who, through their actions, show that they don’t mean well for this country? And will government officials who award or facilitate the award of contracts to incompetent contractors be made to face the music? It was in this country that a governor, now former, was seen in a video stuffing wads of dollars into his ‘babariga’ or so. Those who had clearer information about what transpired said that the money was a kickback from a contractor. If that was true, how do you expect a contractor to deliver good jobs when he has given you a part of the money meant for the job as a kickback? Given the state of things in Nigeria today, that China’s method as narrated by the Minister of Works would be good for this country. But it shouldn’t be for the contractors alone. It should also include government officials and every other person who contributes in one way or the other to the failure of the country’s road and bridge projects. To copy and activate China’s example here, the Federal Government would need to effect some policy changes and possibly get the National Assembly to make laws or adjust existing ones, if any, to give such a move some legal backings. Many people believe that Umahi can proffer lasting solutions to the infrastructural problems of this country having shown some examples using his state, Ebonyi. And telling the members of the Federal Executive Council or whoever that should hear about this China’s example for possible adoption in Nigeria will not be a bad idea. It’s about time we started doing things rightly in this country.

