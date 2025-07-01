Nigeria Charts Industrial Growth Through Gas Turbine Deployment

Chairman of PANA Holdings, Daere Akobo, has highlighted the gap between Nigeria’s installed power capacity, estimated at 12,000 megawatts, and the actual utilised output, which lingers around 4,500 megawatts.

He emphasised the critical role of gas turbines not just as utility for power generators but as core enablers of economic resilience as Nigeria continues its quest for reliable and scalable electricity.

He spoke at the 2025 Gas Turbine Asset Management Conference in Abuja, which was attended by key stakeholders, industry leaders, and policymakers, according to a statement over the weekend.

The theme of the conference was: “Powering the future – One Upgrade at a Time.” The statement stated that the summit was hosted by Thomassen Energy and PE Energy, adding that it set a decisive tone for transforming the country’s energy sector and revitalising its industrial foundation through innovation, accountability, and strategic partnerships.

Akobo proposed the formation of an independent, privately led Energy Council. He said: “Reliable electricity is the lifeblood of economic growth and bridging this gap demands immediate, systemic reform, beginning with the reinstatement of the Presidential Power Initiative.

“This non-profit body would be composed of volunteer experts offering advisory support to government institutions, aimed at ensuring consistent, technically sound reforms in the energy space.”

Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh represented by Special Adviser on Strategic Communications, Ifeoma Williams urged the participants to move from rhetoric to results.

Enoh said: “We must no longer leave conferences with recommendations alone. Let us leave with resolve to manage and sustain our gas assets with intelligence, urgency, and courage,” Chief Executive Officer of Thomassen Energy, Peter Stuttaford, reinforced the company’s commitment to the Africa region.

He said: “We are proud to partner with PE Energy in optimizing turbine performance across Africa. Our goal is to deliver fast, reliable solutions that meet the needs of today’s evolving energy systems.”

According to the statement, the event also featured a high-level panel discussion featuring key industry figures, including Joy Ogaji, CEO, Association of Power Generation Companies, Joy Ogaji; CEO, First Independent Power PLC, Olurotimi Famoroti; Managing Partner, Greenfields Consultancy, Chris Osarumwense; and Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Abdullahi Kassim.

“A central theme throughout the session was the need for smarter asset management. Proposals centered on implementing remote, centralized monitoring systems to increase efficiency and transparency, and leveraging AI and predictive maintenance technologies to boost turbine reliability and reduce downtime.

They also called for strategic localization of turbine parts manufacturing and the creation of regional service hubs to foster technical expertise and reduce foreign dependency. “The call to action extended beyond technology.

They advocated for aligning power generation with economic zones, urging generation companies to directly support regional industrial clusters.

This approach aims to tether energy output more closely to local manufacturing and commercial demand, stimulating job creation and sustainable growth, the statement concluded.