Nigeria Celebrates Low-Key 65th Independence Day Anniversary

Nigerians all over the world will today mark the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary. This annual event is celebrated to celebrate the country’s independence from Britain in 1960.

It is observed nationwide with official ceremonies, military parades, cultural displays and public events. It is also designed for the country to reflect on its nationhood and renewed patriotism of citizens.

Since independence, the day has remained an important date in Nigeria with the President expected to deliver a national address this morning, and Nigerians abroad also organise celebrations in cities across the globe.

But this year’s celebration will be marked without the usual funfair. The Federal Government has declared that there will be no elaborate celebration to honour the special day.

According to the government, the military parade which previously held today has been cancelled; but other activities like traditional presidential broadcast, cultural programmes and the grand finale of the National Campus Debate lined up for the anniversary will proceed as scheduled.

“The Federal Government wishes to announce the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October.

The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary,” the statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation read. Despite the cancellation by the Federal Government, activities are expected to be held across different state capitals with some governors lining up elaborate celebrations.