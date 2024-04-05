Nigeria Capable Of Producing Vaccines – Tinubu

In order to guarantee that children and adults have fair access to life-saving vaccinations, President Bola Tinubu has urged Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to work with possible Nigerian vaccine makers.

Speaking on Thursday at the State House, President Tinubu said that collaboration on domestic vaccine production has become essential due to the difficulties that developing nations face, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious disease outbreaks. The delegation from Gavi was led by its CEO, Dr Sania Nishtar.

“We have capable and talented people who can make the necessary contributions to the production of vaccines in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

”We intend to contribute to the development of our healthcare programme, and we are committed to partnering with Gavi.

”Gavi’s commitment to humanity is recognised throughout the world. Thank you for your impactful commitment to humanity, and we welcome your collaboration to save our children from preventable diseases.

”We as a nation are committed to your values, and we believe that no child should be left unprotected,” the President told the visiting CEO, who assumed office on March 18, 2024, and has embarked on visits to some African countries.