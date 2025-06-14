Nigeria Canvasses Diplomacy In AfCFTA Implementation

Share

Nigeria has called for the advancement of diplomacy among African youth as a tool for strengthening leadership and enhancing the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) across the continent.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, made this call at the opening of the West Africa Youth Futures Roundtable, emphasizing the pivotal role of young people in shaping the region’s economic trajectory.

The roundtable, a precursor to the West African Economic Summit (WAES) 2025 scheduled to hold June in Abuja, was organized by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Abuja and Lagos Global Shapers Hubs, youth-led initiatives of the World Economic Forum.

Held at the Rotunda Hall of the Ministry and streamed virtually to audiences across Anglophone and Francophone West Africa, the event convened over 100 young leaders and innovators from across the region.

With the theme “AfCFTA and Youth-Led Innovation: Breaking Market Barriers,” the forum provided a platform for young people to explore how the AfCFTA can be leveraged to drive regional integration, innovation, and inclusive economic development.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the minister, Senior Special Adviser Simi Fajemirokun reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to promoting trade diplomacy that supports youth engagement and the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Discussions at the roundtable focused on access to capital and scaling opportunities for MSMEs, cross-border trade and digital platforms, and building innovation ecosystems to drive youth employment.

Participants engaged in policy-shaping dialogue and tackled questions such as how to extend financing innovations to youth-led MSMEs in rural areas, how digital platforms can reduce trade friction and foster regional inclusion, and what models best support youth employment and entrepreneurship.

The forum featured insights from a distinguished panel of West African experts, including innovators, economists, digital strategists, and youth advocates.

As part of the build-up to WAES 2025, the roundtable reaffirmed the critical role of young West Africans in shaping regional economic strategy. Participants were invited to co-develop youth-led trade policy recommendations to be presented to WAES leaders.

They also emphasized the need for stronger public-private partnerships, harmonized policies across borders, and an inclusive implementation of AfCFTA that takes into account informal entrepreneurs and rural innovators.

