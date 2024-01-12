Nigeria Can’t Win AFCON –Ideye

Says the Team Is Full of Individual Players

…As He Clamours for More Experience in the Super Eagles

One of the stars of the Super Eagles’ 2013 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in South Africa, Brown Ideye, has said the current team doesn’t have what it takes to win the begging tournament in Cote d’Ivoire tomorrow. Speaking on a Space interview conducted on X by 54FX, the striker who currently plays in Kuwait for Al-Yarmouk, said despite having top players in the current squad preparing to play their first game against Equatorial Guinea, he insisted that many of them don’t even understand what it takes to play in Africa.

“We cannot win AFCON for now until we put everything right,” he said. “The truth is that we don’t have a team that can face the lowest-ranked country in Africa. We have good players all over but we are still looking for that coach that will give us a team that we all would be proud of. “This present team lack discipline and we have too many young players who don’t know how to play African football.

African football is different from what we have in Europe and that’s why we have been struggling to even beat the lowest-ranked country in Africa. “If you want to build a solid team, then you must bring both the experienced and young players together to form a formidable squad.” He further called on the federation to find a way of bringing players who have been with the team for a long to help with their experience in taking the younger ones to the next level.