Nigeria Can’t Repay Her Loans, Needs Debt Relief – Smart Adeyemi

Nigerians are eagerly waiting to welcome a new President and fresh administration. What are your expectations? Yes, by the grace of God, on Monday, we are going to have a new President; a President who is going to turn things around, a President that is going to resurrect many things in this country.

Nigeria needs incoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima now more than never before. I say this because there is a need for people to understand why some of us took the position we took by supporting Asiwaju. I supported him because Nigeria needs a leader that will create wealth by opening new economic and political frontiers that will help to galvanise the economic development of our nation.

And I am not in doubt that the incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man with the experience that is required to rejuvenate our economy, create jobs and expand the economic base of our nation. I am saying this because many people may say that they have issues as to why I voted for and supported Asiwaju, is it because of my Party? No, it’s because those of us from the other side and went into politics look at issues differently.

We look at issues as they affect the people. Others look at figures but a good politician will not look at figures. We are looking at the state of the standard of living of citizens. We are also looking at infrastructure, and we are comparing it with what we have seen elsewhere. So, for me, I hold the view that we need the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima now.

As millions of Nigerians express joy over this development, we will not forget in a hurry that there are those who wanted to drift this country to anarchy. This country is a nation that God, in his mercy, has decided to put together. You have forgotten that before the 2023 general elections, there was a time that people could not get one thousand naira in their pocket.

You have forgotten in a hurry that there were people who died because other peo- ple planned evil to thwart the desire of Nigerians to have a progressive government in place. Each time I speak here, I talk about the Northern governors. Today, we have started celebrating Asiwaju and Shettima coming.

Don’t forget that the Northern governors came and said, for the peace and stability of Nigeria, the next President must come from the South. So, each time we talk, we must give commendation to Northern governors, who in their wisdom decided to say they are not going to stay aloof; that they have adopted Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their candidate.

They did that because unknown to Nigerians, to become President of this country is not what you attain within two or three months. The incoming President has built bridges; he has built people across the length and breadth of the nation. There are only a few Nigerians who can match Tinubu in terms of planting people, building people across ethnic and religious divides.

So, as we are celebrating the coming of Asiwaju, we must not forget those who helped in making the emerging dispensation possible. You said that some people wanted to Adeyemi destroy Nigeria. Who are these people? Yes, I keep saying it, that we must not forget in a hurry those who made efforts to destroy Nigeria. And I am talking about the PDP in connivance with the CBN. They told you people that there will be new currency, where is the new currency now.

So, if we had not gone back to the old currency, what would have happened? There would have been anarchy. This country would have sunk; Nigerians forget things easily. People died. Many people were trekking from the North to the South and from East to the West. Those who were selling perishable items couldn’t get petrol to fill their vehicles.

Many people died because they could not get currency, many died because they could not pay medical bills. Do you mean that it doesn’t matter? To some of us it matters. And I am telling you that we must remember those who made some innocent people to die; those who destroyed people’s livelihood because of politics, we must remember them.

They told you people that they are printing new currency, where is the new currency now? How much did they spend printing the new currency? They just came up with a gimmick to destroy the Nigerian nation. Can you imagine what would have happened if the election didn’t hold? Do you know what would have happened if Asiwaju didn’t win? We must continue to respect and honour the Northern governors who insisted in their wisdom that power must go to the South.

Martin Luther King Jr said that the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in the moment of comfort and convenience but in the time of challenge and controversy. Those who are men of honour are those who will rise and take a position when the occasion demands it, not those who will keep quiet as if it is happening.

Yes, I am leaving the Senate, but the records are there, I speak when it matters most. I speak on contemporary issues. Where is the new currency? Remember that the Minister of Finance said that she was not aware that there was a plan to print new currency. So, the new currency gimmick was a master plan of the PDP and the CBN. Don’t forget that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele has cousins and brothers from the same area.

So, they connived to destroy the nation. Some of us joined politics not because we wanted to make money; we joined politics because we wanted to add value. I did not come to politics because of frustration; it was not because I had nothing to do. I was lucky I had the blessing of God that I didn’t need to come to politics. But that’s not the essence of life. The essence of life is to add value to your community.

So, all those people that came to derail democracy, Nigerians must not forget them in a hurry. How can you imagine that a government that has a political party with a presidential aspirant, then you came up with a devilish plan for a new currency? Where is the new currency? I must commend the Judiciary for its courage and boldness to act as both a court law and a court of reasoning. That is why they were able to know that there was a political gimmick in the whole idea of new currency. So, the Supreme Court stood its ground and said no to the gimmicky.

So, as we are planning and celebrating the incoming government, we must not allow those who planned evil against our country to go free. All those who planned to destroy Nigeria before this election, must give account. How much did they spend to do the new currency and why did they give short time to people to do new currency? They withdrew the old currency so that this country will sink. I thank God that Nigeria is floating and this country will continue to float in prosperity. The media is part of those who are in governance.

You may not be part of those syphoning money but you are part of governance and therefore, must not keep quiet. God forbid that people are perpetrating evil and you keep quiet. Those who are perpetrating evil know where they kept their resources. Those who want Nigeria to be destroyed, they kept their millions and billions in foreign banks. I have only one passport, and this is the ninth year I have not traveled out of this country. It is my pleasure to be in Abuja because that’s my capital. I am not part of those who squandered the foreign reserves. I stay in my nation and I am proud to be a Nigerian.

We are passionate about our nation because we don’t want to play to the gallery. We are passionate by our utterances and by our way of life. I believe in Nigeria. As a journalist, I have traveled to many countries, traversing four or five continents. So, when I talk, I talk because I believe in my nation.

And under Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, there is going to be a new Nigeria because what we need now is somebody who will create wealth, in the sense that the economy globally is not giving us a good picture. So, we need a President who will galvanise and create wealth, so that job will be created. And finally, I want to appeal to Mr. President, that we should alongside other third world countries champion debt forgiveness.

We cannot pay and we cannot allow our people to die for payment of loans that were taken and for some of them, they did not even know that loans were taken. President Buhari is still seeking for more loans a few days to the end of his tenure. What is your take on that? I know that some of the loans cannot fly.

There is nothing bad in saying, no to repayment of debts. With the economic recession, we cannot pay. You know why we cannot pay? In the last 10 years, Europe should look at the capital flows from Africa to their nations. Let them probe all the monies that came from African nations; a good percentage of these monies were stolen money. So let them take their loans from the money that has been starched in their nations. Don’t allow the poor to pay for the sin of the rich.

For me, African nations should start to ask for debt forgiveness, we can’t pay, we don’t have the means to pay; they should write it off and with your support it will be possible. African nations must team up. Developing nations must team up to tell Asia, Europe and America that we can no longer pay any foreign debts. We would not allow our people to die’ the populace should not die for loans that have been taken that some are inexplicable.

For me the $800m they are asking for, personally I don’t think it is going to fly in the National Assembly as we are about to wind down. The National Assembly will not support any new loan. I don’t think so. If it happens I will not support it. The loans that we have taken are enough. African Nations should rise up, we cannot pay.