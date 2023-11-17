Nigeria Can’t Rely On Borrowing –Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, yesterday, pointed out that Nigeria could not rely on borrowing to fund the 2024 national budget. Edun stated this when he appeared before the joint Senate Committee scrutinising the 2024- 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), led by Senator Sani Musa.

He stressed that the country must make necessary sacrifices to generate adequate revenues to reduce its current high deficit financing, noting that going for external interventions would definitely not be an option because it would further push the country to further deficit financing. Edun briefed the joint Committee along with the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji and the Director General of the Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha, before the lawmakers called for a closed session.

The Minister maintained that the best way Nigeria could fund its annual budgets was to spend more money on infrastructure that could generate revenues, saying that the advanced countries had increased their interest rates because they wanted to bring down inflation rate to stabilise their economy. He said that accessing foreign loans would therefore be very expensive for a developing country to cope with. His words: “Clearly the environments that we have now, internationally as well as nationally we are in no position to rely on borrowing.

We have an existing borrowing profile. Our direction of tariff is to reduce the quantum of borrowing or intercepting deficit financing in the 2024 budget. “Simply put internationally there is a focus among rich countries on bringing down the inflation rate to stabilise the economies and give them opportunity for investment growth. “What is left for us to access those funds are expensive so it is the last thing that we must rely on.

As we know we have all the figures and debt servicing and cushioning 98 percent of government revenue. “The last thing you can think of is to pile on more debts. Government needs to not just maintain its activity, it needs to spend more. If you look at government spending, if you look at the budget as a percentage of GDP, ours is one of the lowest being 10%, even Ghana is at 25%, rich ones they are 50%.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the joint Committee, Senator Sani Musa, expressed the fears that the revenue projections of the ministries, departments and agencies of the federal gov- ernment that had so far appeared before the committee, were a far cry to what the Federal Government was proposing as income in the 2024 fiscal year.