Nigeria Can’t Continue With Present Arrangement, Says Ugochukwu –Uko

Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko is the founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM). He is also the Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) and Deputy Secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT). In this interview, he speaks on lasting solution to the South East security crisis as well the state of the nation and the need to restructure the nation. Excerpts

What is your view on the state of the nation right now?

My view on the state of the nation, is that of hope that our leaders will soon and very soon realise that this very blessed country, cannot afford to move much further under this unhelpful unitary system, and move for early restructuring of the country along the lines of true federalism and devolution of power. It has become absolutely clear that further delay is dangerous. Nigeria is bleeding, crying and begging to be restructured in order to attain her manifest destiny. The state of affairs, right from the profligacy and super- sharing bazaar of the directionless Jonathan era, to the ineptitude that was Buhari’s wasted eight years, to this seven months of Tinubu’s pro-max hardship, the unitary system just cannot take us to the promised land. The current state of affairs only confirms the urgency for immediate reconstruction of the polity. It is very clear for all to see.

President Tinubu has just signed the N28.78 trillion 2024 budget, what is your take on it?

My take on the budget is closely tied to the reality on ground. The implementation of the budget and the application of good governance. Nigerians desire a process that will bring about appreciable improvement in the quality of life of the people. They want to see a positive impact on their lives. The hunger, unemployment and inflation is real. Will the resources be judiciously administered and applied to ease the suffering? That’s the point. Of

The January 1 message of the President has been criticized by the opposition parties and other political commentators, who described it as ‘cosmetic’. What is your opinion on it?

I listened to the New Year message. The opposition parties are no different from the ruling party. They are the same folks. Nobody takes their criticism seriously. They have not shown any evidence that they are better. The same actors defect from one party to the other. I may not agree with Mr. President but the opposition parties are not our guides. Their views are not important. They are only hustling and angling for power. They are no angels and saints. Don’t tell me what they said.

After the subsidy removal, the government, in August told the nation that it was saving N1 trillion every month. But, the government is on a borrowing spree; by May 2023, the external debt was N77 trillion, by the end of December, it was N87 trillion. What is your reaction to this?

Nothing new. Buhari borrowed from everywhere. All these are signs and price and consequences of facing reality. Borrowing from even mermaids and sirens in the oceans cannot change the truth: that our production capacity as a people is crippled by a centralized system that hinders economic growth and advancement. Borrowing will not change the truth. Sleaze in the procurement process will swallow more than half of the borrowed funds, unless we structure. We’re only stubbornly going around in circles under this 1999 C weonstitution. Borrowing from Mars, Saturn, Jupiter and Venus, will not grow our economy. Only a consensual restructuring of the country will positively transform Nigeria into the truly great nation it ought to be. Borrowing heavily whilst not maximally using the borrowed money wisely, has been an old recurring decimal in our national life. We can only hope and pray that maybe the funds will be well spent this time. That is my reaction to that.

Recently, you wrote to President Tinubu, appealing to him to intervene in the situation in the South East, by releasing Nnamdi Kanu. What’s your next move as nothing has been done in that direction?

I didn’t write to Mr. President to intervene. I wrote Mr. President to intimate him on something I suspect he knows already, but all the same needed to be reminded. Which is: that the agitators have not been heard out since 1999. That they are not miscreants, criminals or terrorists. That they are citizens who are scared of the future of their kids in a country where everything is deliberately skewed against them because their parents and grandparents fought and lost a civil war. That the authorities consistently mishandled the agitation for 24 years, by applying brute force which grew the agitation instead. That sincerely identifying the source of the fire and putting it out, will better resolve the problem, than acquiring tucano jets to clear the thick smoke that covered the firmament.

That once the root cause of the smoke is addressed, that the symptoms and fall-outs will all evaporate. That the anger and the frustrations of the agitators are real and that addressing the root causes of the age-old marginalisation and humiliation and mistreatment that drives their bitterness and anger which inspire the feeling of alienation and rejection which in turn leads to agitation for secession should be identified from the roots. I hope he sets up a committee to addressi the issues which lead to disaffection and alienation. That’s the breeding ground for recruiting young agitators. The youngsters relate easily to every single thing the agitators say because they feel the pinch. Firstly, is the suffocating feeling of hopelessness as a result of the winner-takes-all culture occasioned by the unitary system. The federating units are mere onlookers as the centre controls everything.

The people not in power are eternal spectators, as the very powerful central government does whatever it likes. The states find it difficult to pay salaries or develop their spaces from the monthly allocations, which is swallowed by a usually huge recurrent expenditure wage bill, making the states weak and paralysed. No opportunities. No freedom to exploit minerals under soil. Stranded and marooned, they migrate to other regions where they are categorized as non- of indigenes and foreigners. They simply do not see any future under the current unitary system. They don’t want their own children to be treated that way. That’s why they become interested in promises of a new country where they will be treated with dignity. Where they will not experience hostility and oppression.

They want to be treated fairly like everyone else. If deliberately denied Federal Government driven critical infrastructures are built in the region and the people of the region see a functional commercial seaport in the region, an international airport with cargo wing, active rail services, container terminal/dry port, export processing facilities, greater electricity generation and distribution etc., the alienated younger generation will have a sense of belonging and will no longer find secession attractive. Then resolution and closure ensures nobody is in detention. I’m confident that sincerely addressing the root causes will bring resolution.

That’s the content of my public letter to the President. I hope he realizes that the solution lies in identifying and addressing the root causes. That has not been done in 24 years. No administration has shown interest in identifying and addressing the root causes of the anger, frustrations and bitterness that inspires and drives the agitation. It is hard to understand why Government that sent Presidential jet to pick up Boyloaf, Ateke Tom and co to Aso villa for engagement, in other instances sent Ministers Ibe Kachukwu and Godswill Akpabio to the creeks to engage Tompolo, has refused to engage with the South East agitators. They only reserved Operation Python Dance etc. for them. Failure to identify and address the roots of the agitation by truthfully engaging the agitators has grown rather than end the agitation. That is the truth.

Plateau State has been bleeding and some other states especially in the North. How can this orgy of killings be arrested?

The regretful bloodshed in the middle belt is sad. These things will be effectively addressed through a genuine restructuring of the polity. True federalism and power devolution will resolve these unhelpful issues.

The Leaders of Thought, a group that you belong has been clamouring for the restructuring of the country as the only way for progress.What is the difficulty in doing this by the past and present government?Those opposed to it, what are their fears? How can these fears be allayed?

Those discreetly opposed to the restructuring of Nigeria are the major problem of the country today. They do not realise that they are holding down the future and greatness of the country. They are self-centred folks who benefit from and enjoy the current obtuse 1999 military constitution. They are scared they may lose their pre-eminent position in the case of any re-arrangement. They therefore block and oppose any reconstruction of the polity in order to protect what they perceive of as their interests. But they are so wrong. They hail from the six zones of the country. They see Nigeria as their patrimony. We will not give up pleading with them to have mercy and release Nigeria for development and progress. I have organised over 106 events since 1996, pleading for a consensual reconstruction of this beautiful country held down by the greed and avarice of a ruthless few.

We will not give up. I’m encouraged by the history of the struggle of abolitionists who fought for emancipation of slaves and an end to slavery from the 1790s to 1865. They succeeded in abolishing slavery because they did not give up. No matter how long it takes, Nigeria will ultimately be restructured. We will not give up pleading with those opposing it for selfish reasons. Restructuring Nigeria remains the only route to making Nigeria great. There’s no other way. The advocacy to restructure Nigeria is not a hundred metres dash, it’s a long distance marathon. At my event 25 years ago, the IYM 1999 convention held at the Hotel Presidential Enugu, both the Chairman of the occasion, the venerable Chief C C Onoh and Special Guest of Honour, Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu, and the Guest Speaker, Comrade Uche Chukwumerije, while congratulating me and my IYM, admonishing me to note that the theme of the programme “Need To Return To True Federalism”, will offend some people.

Those offended by and opposed to the clamour to restructure Nigeria are ignorant, mischievous or both. Restructuring Nigeria will not hurt any zone. I’ve tried to remain consistent for decades in my plea that a restructured Nigeria will bring all agitation to an end. Because that’s the truth. There’s no giving up on the truth. I commend great men such as Chief Afe Babalola, General Alani Akinrinade, Chief Ayo Opadokun, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Prof Banji Akintoye and others for their inspiration, steadfastness and commitment to the truth that only restructuring the country will move Nigeria forward. They are continuing along the honest trajectory, Chief Rotimi Williams and the Patriots, Dr Tunji Braithwaite, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Pa Anthony Enahoro, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu and co, who, pursued the restructuring agenda.

They were dispassionate and patriotic statesmen who want the best for Nigeria. Nigeria cannot grow under this dysfunctional 1999 Constitution. The unitary structure encourages and enables sleaze. Our ever-growing population and the frightening unemployment will make it difficult for Nigeria to survive once alternative fuel sources drive down the market value of fossil fuel.