Nigeria Can’t Be Secure Without Socio-Economic Justice, Says Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has urged urgent legal steps to tackle extrajudicial killings, kidnapping, and banditry in Nigeria, stressing that true security cannot exist without socio-economic justice.

He made the call during the 2025 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held in Enugu where he spoke on Citizens’ Rights and Security Concerns.

Falana argued that national security must go beyond military operations and policing to include the material welfare of citizens. He described security as more than the absence of physical danger, insisting it should also mean access to food, housing, healthcare, education, jobs, and a clean environment.

A country free of violence, but plagued by hunger, disease, and poverty, he said, is not secure—only silent. He criticized the gap between enforceable civil rights and largely non-justiciable socio-economic rights, warning that the resulting inequality fuels exclusion, grievance, and instability. According to him, this spiral of neglect is itself a threat to national security.

Turning to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, Falana lamented the rise in kidnappings, banditry, and killings, insisting that governments must be held accountable for failing to protect the right to life.

He pointed to landmark ECOWAS Court rulings, including Afolalu v. Federal Republic of Nigeria, where damages were awarded to a victim’s family after post-election violence, and Obioma Ogukwe v. Republic of Ghana, in which Ghana was ordered to compensate a Nigerian family over investigative failures in a student’s death.

Falana stressed that suspects also enjoy constitutional protections—such as the right to silence, fair treatment, legal representation, presumption of innocence, and prompt arraignment— warning against the misuse of police powers in civil disputes. He cited Oceanic Securities Ltd v. Balogun as an example where the courts condemned attempts to employ the police in settling private conflicts.

He further urged the government to properly fund and equip counter-insurgency efforts while respecting judicial boundaries in military deployment for internal security.

Falana closed by reaffirming the link between welfare and security, declaring that durable peace cannot exist without socio-economic justice. He called on lawyers, civil society, and policymakers to take stronger action against rights violations, extrajudicial killings, and the growing menace of banditry.