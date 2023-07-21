Nigeria Can’t Afford To Be Left Behind In Technological Development – TETFund

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono has said that Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in technological development, as it holds the massive key to overcoming challenges bedeviling the country.

Echono spoke at the closing ceremony of a training programme on Research for Impact (R4i) organised in collaboration with Innov8 Hub for 18 polytechnics lecturers drawn from across the country, aimed at promoting innovation and viable research in higher education institutions.

He said: “The world has witnessed tremendous transformation with technology at the center stage, transforming lives, creating jobs, and impacting nations. Most great nations that have developed were able to attain such heights through education, technological evolution as well as a revolution that was all steeped in an insatiable quest for knowledge.

“This thirst for better ways of doing things has resulted in innovations that brought about the development of new technologies, new products, transformations in the telecommunication industry, and new ways of existence.

“The emergence of the digital age’ has presented the world with no alternative than to adapt to the emerging realities. Consequently, nations and citizens are compelled to either develop or remain as second-class nations that would continuously depend on and serve other nations that have advanced through learning and impactful research.”

Echono expressed hope that the two weeks of intense research activities undergone by the 18 lecturers would stimulate knowledge sharing, collaboration, growth, and excellence among participants and their various colleagues.

Executive Secretary, of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje who challenged the participants to work as a team and share knowledge gained with other lecturers in their various institutions, described the R4i initiative as the most important thing that has ever happened in Nigerian polytechnics’ in the area of research and innovation promotion.

“I have also been told that what we have here in Innov8 Hub, will be replicated in selected polytechnics across the country. This is the best way to go,” Bugaje said.

Chief Facilitator, Research for Impact Workshop, Innov8 Hub, Dr Obichi Obiajunwa, said the 18 lecturers went through an intensive two-week programme, where they were equipped with the tools to commercialize their research and develop solutions to real-world problems aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

“The essence of this workshop has been to empower our researchers to translate their invaluable work (all of those incredible fabrication projects you handle in school) into societal value.

“Through their dedication and hard work, they have taken curated problems within the SDGs and transformed them into four remarkable prototypes in just ten days.

“This achievement reflects not only their ingenuity and passion but also their unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact in our society,” Obiajunwa said.