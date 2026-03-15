Nigeria Cannot Develop By Ethnic, Religious Colorations, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has stated that Nigeria cannot develop through ethnic or religious divisions but rather through the values and capacities that its citizens bring to the table.

Soludo made the remark during the interdenominational service marking the end of his first term in office at the International Conference Center (ICC) in Awka, Anambra State.

According to him:

“We cannot develop this nation or Anambra State by seeing each other based on how we worship, but by the values we bring to the state or country.

“In my administration, what I want is the capacity to deliver and to work irrespective of your denomination, state of origin, or tribe. You can see that we have an accountant general from Abia State and countless appointees who are not from Anambra State.

“Even the employment of over 1,800 teachers and medical personnel was done based on the value they bring to the governance of Anambra State, not where they come from or their religion.

“Last time, I broke fast with the Muslim community, and we were all there together.”

Soludo noted that his administration believes in the spirit of ecumenism, the union of all denominations and added that he has always been at the vanguard of this principle, hence the interdenominational service.

“Today we are having the interdenominational service comprising the Catholic, Anglican, and Pentecostal communities. I had also hosted the Pentecostal community here at the Government House before.

“This forms the focal point of my administration. During the service, I was touched by the assembly as well as the interdenominational choir here,” he said.

Soludo recalled that before seeking the support of the people of Anambra State, he prayed to God for wisdom to do what is right, thanking God for His divine mercy and grace over the past four years and asking for guidance in his second term.

At the sermon, Archbishop Alex Ibezim of the Awka Anglican Diocese noted that Soludo’s actions mirrored those of biblical King Solomon, who asked God for wisdom and understanding to serve the people of Israel.

“What King Solomon prayed for was the wisdom and understanding to serve the people of God. The theme of this service is ‘Living with Wisdom and Integrity.’

“What the Governor is saying is: ‘God, give me wisdom and knowledge to serve your people,’ and that is why we are all here,” he said.

Archbishop David Onuorah, representing the Primate of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, felicitated with Soludo and his Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, as they commence their second term.

He lauded the four years of Soludo’s administration, describing them as guided by divine grace.

Bishop Francis Wale Oke, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), described Anambra State as one of the greatest states in the country, having produced men and women of integrity and notable achievers.

He noted that the thanksgiving service marks the flagship of greater things to come for Anambra State and urged the governor to remain steadfast with God in governing the state.