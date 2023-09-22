Nigeria, Canada Collaborate To Decarbonise Oil Industry

Cabtree Consulting, a Nigerian company, the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN), and CarbonAi of Canada, have agreed to collaborate to decarbonise Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

This was disclosed in a statement, jointly issued by representative of GACN, Tayo Rhodes-Vivour; Stephen Entwisle of Carbon Ai and Olabode Oma-Show of Cabtree Consulting on the sideline of the ongoing World Petroleum Congress (WPC) on Thursday in Calgary, Canada.

The statement said that the collaborate would give insights into how Canada was able to navigate decarbonisation of its oil and gas operations, and how Nigeria could learn from it.

It also said the event would feature speakers and panelists from government, regulatory and industry bodies in both countries, discussing how Nigeria could learn from Canada’s successes to date in decarbonising oil and gas operations.

The event will also afford the two countries to collaborate and bring the same success to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. The statement noted that discussions at the event would feature such topics as: lessons learned in the Canadian experience; overcoming barriers in attracting investment; collaborative approaches; and capacity building, among others.

“CarbonAi was the hosting a social gathering for members of the Nigerian contingent, as well as representatives of Canadian government, regulators and industry, at the Carbo- nAi offices. “Nigerian attendees at both events would have a chance to share their objectives, challenges and successes with Canadian industry experts.