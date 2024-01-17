New Telegraph

January 17, 2024
Nigeria can win Nations Cup – Adebayor

  • 58 seconds ago
  • 1 minute read

Former Togo striker, Emmanuel Adebayor, has tipped Nigeria to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Adebayor stated this yesterday morning, during his visit to the Super Eagles team hotel in Abidjan. The former Arsenal player expressed his support for the threetime African champions ahead of their second group game against hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

“I’m rooting for the Super Eagles to win the trophy. “I’m with Nigeria and hope the players will deliver,” he told Completesports. The Eagles began their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. They are joint-second in Group A behind the Ivorians.

