Nigeria Can Turn Risks To Opportunities In Oil Industry – SNEPCo

Nigeria can transform risks and complexities in the oil and gas industry to opportunities for growth and development if operators and regulators collaborate in a business environment that encourages transparency and governance discipline without late-stage fiscal or regulatory shocks.

The remark was made on behalf of the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Ronald Adams at the 10th Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) which began in Lagos this week.

This is according to a statement yesterday by Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu. “Nigeria continues to demonstrate that Africa remains investable,” Adams said in remarks at a panel session on “IOCs De-risking Investments in African Oil and Gas Projects,” where he was represented by SNEPCo’s Finance Director Tunde Oduwole.

Describing Nigeria as “a test case for African de-risking,” Adams said; “When there is long-term predictability of the investment climate in terms of competitive and stable fiscal and regulatory frameworks, risks can be actively managed to unlock significant capital for growth and development even in challenging environments.”