Nigeria Can Save N414bn By Training Ceramic Engineers’

Prof Eguakhide Oaikhinan has said Nigeria can save over $300 million (about N414 billion) annually on ceramic imports by deliberately training and empowering a new generation of ceramic and solid mineral engineers.

Oaikhinan made the assertion during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He expressed concern over the shortage of skilled professionals in ceramic engineering.

Comparing Nigeria’s production capacity with global and regional benchmarks, Oaikhinan said that China produced about 7.9 billion square metres of tiles annually, while Nigeria produced less than 40 million square metres.

He said that Egypt remained Africa’s leading ceramic producer, with little production capacity across West Africa, except for ceramic bricks in Ghana.

“Nigeria currently spends more than 300 million dollars each year importing ceramic products, while exports are estimated at about $14 million, and these re-exports rather than locally manufactured. “Industry projections suggest Nigeria could earn up to 2.1 billion dollars in ceramic exports if critical gaps are addressed,” he said.

According to him, ceramics holds significant potential to drive industrialisation, especially in rural areas, through the development of industrial clusters that can generate jobs and reduce rural-urban migration. He identified poor infrastructure, lack of industrial clusters and the absence of locally manufactured ceramic machinery as major challenges.