Nigeria Can Produce 2.26mbpd Of Crude Oil – NUPRC

Nigeria can produce 2.26 million barrels per day of crude oil, although the actual national production currently averages 1.33mbpd and 256,000 barrels of condensate per day, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, has said.

He stated that though the current quota of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for Nigeria is 1.5mbpd the commission has embarked on some strategies to boost the nation’s crude oil production.

He spoke on Tuesday in Lagos at the 8th edition of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference organized by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

He said: “The oil reserves and gas reserves in Nigeria respectively represent 30% and 34% of the African oil and gas reserves. Although the actual national production currently averages 1.33 Million barrels of oil per day and 256,000 barrels of condensate per day, the national technical production potential currently stands at 2.26 million bpd, and the current OPEC quota is 1.5 Million bpd.

“Thus, the Commission is taking strategic measures to arrest some challenges confronting us to boost production and meet the potential.

“Aside from hydrocarbon resources, Nigeria is blessed with potentials for green and blue hydrogen, solar, wind, biomass, and critical minerals for the development of clean energy technologies as well as a growing population predominated by young people.

“With a coastline along the Gulf of Guinea and a market size of more than 200 million people projected to reach between 390 million and 440 million people in 2050, Nigeria represents hope for Africa.

“Interestingly, about 70% of the Nigerian population is under 30, and 42% are under the age of 15 representing a huge economic asset. Indeed, Nigeria’s potentials are derived from its human, natural, and material resources which must be mobilized to propel her on a path of economic growth and development and for her sustainable energy future.

“As a country, Nigeria is also on track to meet its environmental stewardship obligations. Analysis of the EU’s EDGAR database shows that Nigeria occupies a distant 165th position in the global ranking of top emitters, with GHG emissions per capita at 1.88 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per capita per year, representing just 0.13% of the global total.

“Despite the low emissions, we are not resting on our oars. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission is effectively spearheading the national drive to achieve the zero-flare target by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2060 through several initiatives including a unique flare commercialization programme – the NGFCP.”

He added: “Nigeria holds promise for Africa and has the potential to emerge as a superpower given its strategic geopolitical importance, the large market size of over 200 million people, teeming youth population, abundant natural and energy resources in the right mix, and the myriads of investment opportunities therein.

“The realization of this potential and optimism, however, will depend on how effectively we address our challenges and leverage our strengths in the coming years.”

Komolafe also said the commission would conclude this year the ongoing mini-bid round for the seven deep offshore blocks. He added that the commission would also be conducting close bid rounds in the year.

He, however, urged investors to maximise the opportunities in the sector.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to announce that the commission will be concluding the ongoing deep offshore blocks bid round which we commenced earlier. In addition to that, the commission will be conducting a close bid round in the course of the year

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) actually provides for close bids and open bids. Both are legal. A close bid is legal just as an open bid is equally legal. What is inherent in both is that both will be conducted in a fair, transparent, and competitive manner.

“For potential investors here, the commission will be conducting a bid round in the course of the year.”

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, said In Nigeria, gas is not just a transition fuel but is strategic to achieving a most secure energy future and a catalyst for other national development goals.

The Minister, whose speech was read by Oluremi Omolafe, stated that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has identified finance and investment in infrastructure as critical to the development of the gas sector as part of the strategies.

He urged people not to forget the various incentives put in place by the government to encourage gas development.

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engr. Felix Omatsola said by the size of Nigeria’s economy (20% of GDP), population, and hydrocarbon resources base, the country has a unique role to play in shaping the future of Sub-Saharan Africa. He was represented.

He opined that the local content program implemented in Nigeria represents an economic development model for talent development, building infrastructure, and capabilities for domiciliation of production and services by indigenous enterprises.

He identified major footprints of local content implementation to include, active participation and alignment of local content philosophy to energy sector strategy for the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement; creation of several intervention funds to support businesses in Nigeria, and commitment to the creation of the Africa Energy bank.”

He stated that others are the establishment of oil and gas parks to serve as hubs for manufacturing and assembly of equipment for the African market and partnership with the PTDF in the establishment of the Center for Skills Development for manpower development in Nigeria and Africa.

Omatsola said other strategies are:” Establishment of research centres of excellence for oil and gas research and technology development; establishment of FPSO integration yard in Ladol Lagos with the capacity to attract fabrication of process modules and integration of FPSO in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has also made a significant breakthrough in deepening refining capacity in Africa with the commencement of operations of the 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery and modular refineries

“We also have a matured market for oil service companies with requisite capacity to provide oil field, training, instrumentation, drilling, fabrication, engineering, manufacturing, and a host of oil and gas services in Africa.”