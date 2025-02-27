Share

The Deputy Managing Director of NLNG, Mr Olakunle Osobu, has expressed optimism that Nigeria has what it takes to not only meet global energy demands but to also empower and drive economic growth.

Speaking at the 2025 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) on Thursday in Abuja, Osobu noted that Africa, particularly Nigeria, was a crucial player in the global energy market, with an abundance of natural gas reserves estimated at 650 billion cubic feet (bcf).

He said: “With vast potential reserves in Nigeria, Mozambique, Angola and beyond, expanding energy exports presents Africa with a unique opportunity to harness its energy potential and assert itself as a global energy leader.

“Expansion of energy exports will present significant economic benefits for Africa. It can drive economic growth, create jobs and generate revenue for customers.

“The development of energy infrastructure, including refactored plants, pipelines and export terminals, will stimulate investments and foster economic development in global communities. At any rate, our journey has been one of continuous evolution and growth.”

Osobu, who lauded the establishment of the Africa Energy Bank (AEB), noted that significant investment was needed to expand the energy capacity and export infrastructure in Africa, which were often constrained by high capital costs at market risk.

“The African Energy Bank will support development in the industry by providing financing for projects and infrastructure through innovative financial models, such as blended financing and off-take-back financing, while designing models that are sustainable in local business environments, such as providing capacity in local currency and at sustainable rates.

“We must also build sustainability into including the adoption of carbon capture utilization. At NLNG, we enhance sustainability through active modernization, replacing ancient steel buildings with modern solid steel.

“As we look ahead, Africa stands at the crossroads of opportunity with vast natural gas reserves and a burdening population in need of reliable energy.

“The continent has the potential to emerge as a key player in shaping the future energy landscape by expanding our energy exports. We not only meet global energy demands but also empower Africa to drive economic growth, improve living standards, and mitigate environmental impacts.

“As we navigate the complexities and opportunities of the global energy market, let us seize this moment to reaffirm Africa’s potential as a leader in energy. Together, let us forge the path towards a sustainable future where energy serves as a catalyst for industrialisation.”

On the series of gas pipeline explosions recorded in recent weeks, which were said to have significantly impacted operations, Osobu assured that the NLNG was working with stakeholders to manage the challenges and restore affected infrastructure to full capacity.

“Notwithstanding the challenges facing our operations, we remain committed to our desire to be counted among the market leaders in the global gas trade.”

