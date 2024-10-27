‘Nigeria can maximise expertise of her Mathematicians to address challenges’

Share

Data analyst, numerical expert and a Ph.D. holder in Mathematics (Numerical Analysis) from Delta State University, Abraka, Dr. Oladayo Emmanuel Oduselu-Hassan, is dedicated to applying mathematical tools to solve societal challenges. In a media chat, he shares his insights on the disconnect between theoretical mathematics education and its practical applications in Nigeria, and offers valuable advice on how mathematics graduates can fully harness their potential. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM brings excerpts

What were your initial thoughts when you were admitted to study Mathematics at Delta State University, Abraka? What career or impact did you envision with a degree in Mathematics?

My initial thoughts were that, with the help of Mathematics, you can solve the whole world problem mathematically and provide solutions to every problem that will come your way. I was excited and thankful to God for granting me my wish to study Mathematics, because this was my dream and wish. During my secondary school days, I used to teach my follow-student Mathematics because it is a subject I love the most. So I prayed to God to grant me the privilege to study Mathematics, to enable me to teach others that have fear of learning Mathematics.

Many mathematics graduates in Nigeria are described to often find themselves working as bank cashiers, school teachers, or even PoS machines operators. Do you believe this is a full utilisation of their potential?

No, this is not full utilisation of their potential, and the reason is because the students are not exposed to the full utilization of their potential at the University level, and then taking the available jobs is because of a lack of awareness of the utilisation and scope of what they study. Mathematicians are critical thinkers; we provide solutions to problems with the help of available data or information before us. Though I encourage the teaching of Mathematics at secondary schools or universities as it shapes the future generation’s understanding of Mathematics.

As a data analyst and numerical expert, did you acquire these skills through your formal education, or did you pursue additional training to develop them?

As a data analyst and a numerical expert, I have to go outside my limit and acquire the skills and knowledge needed to help improve on the knowledge acquired from the university. Most Nigerian universities teach theory and not practical, so if you want to do better you have to go and get that extra knowledge needed from outside the university, even from people that did not go through the university system.

Nigeria is currently facing one of its worst economic crises, despite having abundant human and mineral resources. From a mathematical standpoint, how can we leverage available data to propose viable and timely solutions?

Addressing Nigeria’s economic crisis through a mathematical and data-driven approach involves several strategies, such as data analysis and modeling, statistical analysis, predictive analytics, policy simulation, data-driven decision-making, and other sectors. With mathematical modeling, data analysis, and predictive analytics, Nigeria can develop targeted strategies to address its economic challenges. A data-driven approach can enhance decision-making, optimise resource allocation, and ultimately lead to more effective policies that leverage the country’s abundant resources for sustainable economic growth.

It’s well-known that many students today have a fear of mathematics, though it is a compulsory subject. Some resort to unethical practices to pass, while someone find it approachable. Do you have strategies that could help demystify the subject and encourage students to appreciate its value?

First, Mathematics is not difficult to learn; the foundation of each student matters a lot in the learning and understanding it. Children that have a good foundation in the teaching and learning of Mathematics will do better in Mathematics than the ones that have no good foundation. I became a lover of Mathematics through the teaching of my Mathematics teacher in Senior Secondary School (SSS 1). He thought Mathematics without looking at the textbook and he applied it to daily life activities when teaching. This made me fall in love with Mathematics and have a desire to study Mathematics to its peak (PhD.).

Using these listed strategies can also help the students in learning and understanding the concepts of Mathematics. These hands-on approaches can enhance understanding: Relating Mathematics to real-world scenarios can make it more relevant and interesting to students. Engage students in projects that require mathematical thinking, such as building models, conducting surveys, or analyzing data. Incorporate diagrams, graphs, and visual representations of concepts, with the use of technology tools, encourage students to work in groups to solve problems. Collaboration can provide different perspectives and enhance understanding; critical thinking by encouraging students to think critically about problems rather than just memorizing formulas. Teach them to break down problems into smaller, manageable parts, use puzzles, riddles, and logic problems to engage students. These can be fun and stimulate interest in mathematical thinking.

By implementing these strategies, educators can help demystify Mathematics, reduce anxiety, and foster a deeper appreciation for the subject. Encouraging a positive and engaging learning environment will ultimately help students see mathematics not just as a compulsory subject but as a valuable tool for understanding and navigating the world.

In other countries, Mathematics experts are known for solving complex problems across various fields. How can Nigeria better harness the expertise of its Mathematics professionals to address everyday challenges?

Harnessing the expertise of mathematics professionals in Nigeria to address everyday challenges can lead to innovative solutions across various sectors. With the help of collaborations, consultancy, funding of research projects, and encouraging engineers, scientists, and social scientists to apply their researches to everyday life can go a long way to harnessing the potential of mathematicians in solving complex problems across various fields of life. Organize workshops, seminars, and public lectures where Mathematics professionals can share their knowledge and solutions with the community, raising awareness of the importance of mathematics in problem-solving.

Government policies and support can be created for Mathematics expertise in solving national challenges, such as tax breaks for companies that invest in mathematical research or employ Mathematicians. By implementing these strategies, Nigeria can effectively harness the expertise of its Mathematics professionals to address everyday challenges. This approach not only enhances the relevance of Mathematics in society but also contributes to national development and innovation across various sectors.

